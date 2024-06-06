Munich and Edinburgh arena plans move forward

The proposed developments in Germany and Scotland remain on course after being greeted with high-level backing

Proposed new arena developments in Munich, Germany and Edinburgh, Scotland are edging closer to reality.

Bavaria-based developer SWMunich Real Estate this week presented an update on its MUCcc Arena scheme in Munich to the district town of Freising’s planning and design advisory board.

The board, which comprised experts from various disciplines, praised the quality of the planning and architecture of the venue, in addition to making suggestions that will be incorporated into the climate-neutral arena project.

“The presentation of the project has shown us how well thought-out planning and sophisticated architecture can go hand in hand,” says Prof Dr Rudolf Hierl, chair of the design advisory board. “The concert arena sets new standards for architectural and urban quality in our region. We are delighted to be able to support this project.”

SWMunich will build and operate the 20,000-cap venue, backed by more than €300 million of private sector investment.

“The positive response from the design advisory board encourages us in our endeavours to create a concert arena that meets the highest standards,” says Munich Arena managing partner Lorenz Schmid. “The advisory board’s suggestions will flow directly into the further development of the Munich Arena concert arena to make it an enrichment for Freising and the region.”

“We’re determined to enhance Edinburgh as a venue for live music and other events”

Designed by Populous, the arena will be located in a new green space next to LabCampus, the technology and innovation centre at Munich Airport, with the seating to be arranged in a 270° horseshoe shape.

“We are proud to realise a project like the concert arena in our city, which is not only architecturally impressive, but also offers enormous economic and cultural advantages,” adds Freising mayor Tobias Eschenbacher.

Meanwhile, AEG Europe’s proposed 8,500-capacity arena project in Edinburgh is also on track after being backed by planning officers ahead of a council meeting later this month. The promoter and venue operator is seeking planning permission for the venue in Edinburgh Park, with hopes to launch it in 2027.

“We’re delighted that the proposals for a new arena in Edinburgh are recommended for approval and we look forward to presenting the facts about the proposals at committee and answering any questions elected members may have,” says Alistair Wood, AEG Europe’s EVP, real estate and development. “This reflects month of consultation and discussion with the public and key stakeholders prior to the application being submitted and a positive ongoing dialogue with all throughout the application process.

“This is the most sustainable site available and we’re determined to enhance Edinburgh as a venue for live music and other events. We are hopeful the planning committee will support the officers’ recommendations.”

Subject to planning permission, work is expected to begin on the project in early 2025. The Scottish capital’s current largest indoor venues are the 3,059-cap Edinburgh Playhouse and 3,000-cap O2 Academy Edinburgh.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.