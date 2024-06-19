x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Mexico’s Foro Sol reveals new name, reopening date

Bruno Mars will be the first act to headline the newly renovated 65,000-cap stadium in the Mexican capital this August

By James Hanley on 19 Jun 2024

Bruno Mars


Mexico’s Foro Sol has been been given a new name ahead of its reopening with a concert by Bruno Mars later this summer.

Operated by Ocesa, the 65,000-cap Mexico City site will now be known as the GNP Seguros Stadium after securing a naming rights deal with insurance company GNP.

The venue, which opened in 1993, has been closed for renovation since early 2024, but will relaunch with Mars’ performance on 10 August.

“The GNP Seguros Stadium will reopen its doors to continue being the global benchmark venue where the best national and international artists connect with their fans,” says Ocesa founder and CEO Alejandro Soberón Kuri. “Thanks to GNP Seguros for being the ally with which this venue will live a new era.”

Other upcoming shows at the stadium include four nights by Metallica (20, 22, 27 & 29 September), plus two dates with The Killers (5-6 October), as well as headline shows by Feid, Natanael Cano, Caiphanes Eric Clapton, Blink-182, Iron Maiden, The Fabulous Cadillacs, Morat and Twenty One Pilots.

Mars will embark on a 14-date tour of Brazil in the autumn, including multiple stadium concerts

Following the Mexico gig, Mars will also become the first act to play at the new 18,000-cap Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on 15 and 16 August before resuming his Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live on 20 August.

In the autumn, the hitmaker will embark on a 14-date tour of Brazil, including multiple stadium concerts. The run will stop at São Paulo’s Estádio MorumBIS for six nights on 4-5, 8-9 and 12-13 October, followed by three shows at Estádio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro (16, 19-20 October).

The 38-year-old American will then perform two gigs each at Arena BRB Mané Garrincha in the capital Brasilia (26-27 October) and Estádio Couto Pereira, Curitiba (31 October & 1 November), finishing up at Estádio Mineirão, Belo Horizonte, on 5 November.

Mars has already proven to be a huge draw in Brazil, headlining two sold out days at the inaugural edition of 105,000-cap Rock in Rio spin-off festival The Town, which debuted in São Paulo last year. The star also made history in Japan with seven sold-out shows at the 55,000-capacity Tokyo Dome in early 2024.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

Flag of Mexico, StubHub.mx
News|15 Jan 2024

Ocesa director toasts Foro Sol’s ‘incredible year’

The 65,000-cap Mexico City stadium sold more than 2.2m tickets for events in 2023, including four shows by Taylor Swift

Brixton Academy
News|04 Mar 2024

Brixton Academy sets reopening date, first shows

The Academy Music Group-operated venue has remained closed since the tragic December 2022 incident which resulted in two deaths

Printworks London
News|12 Feb 2024

Plans submitted for Printworks reopening

The property developers today submitted a detailed proposal that could see the site redeveloped into a permanent cultural venue

News|17 Jan 2024

Incom-Parra-ble: Memo Parra’s 30 years in music

IQ learns more about the remarkable journey of the director of international events at Mexico's OCESA, the world's third-biggest promoter

Louis Tomlinson
News|11 Apr 2024

Louis Tomlinson-curated festival heads to Mexico

The singer's Away From Home Festival debuts in Latin America in June following editions in the UK, Spain and Italy

Most Viewed Stories

news|14 Jun 2024

Barclays suspends fest sponsorships amid protests

news|18 Jun 2024

At least 60 Dutch festivals cancelled in 2024

news|17 Jun 2024

Paul McCartney unveils European Got Back Tour

news|17 Jun 2024

The O2 to introduce self-serve bars

news|14 Jun 2024

Veteran promoter Giles Cooper awarded OBE

news|17 Jun 2024

Tixel outlines ‘mission’ to reshape resale market

feature|17 Jun 2024

Living La Vida Local: Latin America market report

news|17 Jun 2024

Bad Bunny concert allegedly targeted by mass shooter

news|18 Jun 2024

UK general election: What the live biz wants

news|18 Jun 2024

Primavera Sound Porto 2024 generates €43.4m

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

Flag of Mexico, StubHub.mx
News|15 Jan 2024

Ocesa director toasts Foro Sol’s ‘incredible year’

The 65,000-cap Mexico City stadium sold more than 2.2m tickets for events in 2023, including four shows by Taylor Swift

Brixton Academy
News|04 Mar 2024

Brixton Academy sets reopening date, first shows

The Academy Music Group-operated venue has remained closed since the tragic December 2022 incident which resulted in two deaths

Printworks London
News|12 Feb 2024

Plans submitted for Printworks reopening

The property developers today submitted a detailed proposal that could see the site redeveloped into a permanent cultural venue

News|17 Jan 2024

Incom-Parra-ble: Memo Parra’s 30 years in music

IQ learns more about the remarkable journey of the director of international events at Mexico's OCESA, the world's third-biggest promoter

Louis Tomlinson
News|11 Apr 2024

Louis Tomlinson-curated festival heads to Mexico

The singer's Away From Home Festival debuts in Latin America in June following editions in the UK, Spain and Italy

IQ Jobs Board

Partnerships Manager CZ SKTicketSwap

Amsterdam, NL / RemoteFull TimeCompetitive

Programming & Booking ManagerNight and Day Cafe Ltd

Manchester, UKFull Time£28K - £35K DOE

Health & Safety DirectorLive Nation

London, UK / HybridFull TimeCompetitive

VP of FinanceImagine Exhibitions, Inc

Atlanta, GA / RemoteFull Time$150K - $175K USD