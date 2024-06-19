Mexico’s Foro Sol reveals new name, reopening date

Bruno Mars will be the first act to headline the newly renovated 65,000-cap stadium in the Mexican capital this August

Mexico’s Foro Sol has been been given a new name ahead of its reopening with a concert by Bruno Mars later this summer.

Operated by Ocesa, the 65,000-cap Mexico City site will now be known as the GNP Seguros Stadium after securing a naming rights deal with insurance company GNP.

The venue, which opened in 1993, has been closed for renovation since early 2024, but will relaunch with Mars’ performance on 10 August.

“The GNP Seguros Stadium will reopen its doors to continue being the global benchmark venue where the best national and international artists connect with their fans,” says Ocesa founder and CEO Alejandro Soberón Kuri. “Thanks to GNP Seguros for being the ally with which this venue will live a new era.”

Other upcoming shows at the stadium include four nights by Metallica (20, 22, 27 & 29 September), plus two dates with The Killers (5-6 October), as well as headline shows by Feid, Natanael Cano, Caiphanes Eric Clapton, Blink-182, Iron Maiden, The Fabulous Cadillacs, Morat and Twenty One Pilots.

Mars will embark on a 14-date tour of Brazil in the autumn, including multiple stadium concerts

Following the Mexico gig, Mars will also become the first act to play at the new 18,000-cap Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on 15 and 16 August before resuming his Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live on 20 August.

In the autumn, the hitmaker will embark on a 14-date tour of Brazil, including multiple stadium concerts. The run will stop at São Paulo’s Estádio MorumBIS for six nights on 4-5, 8-9 and 12-13 October, followed by three shows at Estádio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro (16, 19-20 October).

The 38-year-old American will then perform two gigs each at Arena BRB Mané Garrincha in the capital Brasilia (26-27 October) and Estádio Couto Pereira, Curitiba (31 October & 1 November), finishing up at Estádio Mineirão, Belo Horizonte, on 5 November.

Mars has already proven to be a huge draw in Brazil, headlining two sold out days at the inaugural edition of 105,000-cap Rock in Rio spin-off festival The Town, which debuted in São Paulo last year. The star also made history in Japan with seven sold-out shows at the 55,000-capacity Tokyo Dome in early 2024.

