news

Mega K-pop fest to debut in Germany

KCON, the world’s biggest K-pop fan and artist festival, will return to Europe for the first time in eight years

By Lisa Henderson on 25 Jun 2024

Super Junior perform at KCON

Super Junior perform at KCON


KCON, the Korean pop music and culture convention operated by Korea’s largest media conglomerate CJ ENM, will debut in Germany this September.

Organised by Karsten Jahnke in cooperation with AEG Presents and CJ ENM, the German premiere is slated for 28–29 September at the Messe Frankfurt complex, with artists to be announced.

The last European KCON was held in Paris, France in 2016, and the French edition of CJ ENM’s K-pop music chart show, M COUNTDOWN FRANCE, was held in 2023.

KCON was launched in the US in 2012 and has since been held in Japan, UAE, France, Mexico, Australia, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia.

“KCON Germany 2024 has much more to offer than fans would expect at a premiere”

Over the past 12 years, the brand has drawn around 1.83 million fans worldwide, earning the title of ‘The world’s biggest K-pop fan and artist festival’.

“We are very happy that KCON will be held in Germany for the first time – especially for the K-Pop fans in Europe who have been waiting for this for so long,” says Harry HK Shin, head of music Entertainment at CJ ENM.

“With spectacular stage shows and a diverse program, KCON Germany 2024 has much more to offer than fans would expect at a premiere. We will do our best to create and offer interactive and comprehensive experiences between fans and artists.”

KCON is due to hold five editions this year: Hong Kong and Japan editions have already taken place, a Los Angeles instalment is set for July, and Saudi Arabia is on the cards.

Germany previously hosted Europe’s first K-pop festival, Kpop.Flex festival, which sold more than 70,000 tickets in 84 countries.

 

Super Junior perform at KCON
News|15 Jan 2024

World’s biggest K-pop fest expands to fifth region

KCON is a Korean pop music and culture convention operated by Korea’s largest media conglomerate CJ ENM

Aespa were due to perform at Krazy Super Concert
News|02 Feb 2024

K-pop mega concert in LA postponed due to weather

California has been drenched with heavy rain as back-to-back atmospheric rivers slammed the West Coast

News|24 Apr 2024

K-pop’s Music Bank World Tour to debut in Spain

The show's 19th edition will take place at Madrid's Bernabeu Stadium this October, promoted by SONDE3 and LA Rock Entertainment

News|18 Mar 2024

Nicki Minaj to make Romania debut at SAGA Festival

The Trinidadian rapper has been named a headliner for the ALDA-promoted event in Bucharest

Olaf Scholz, chancellor of Germany
News|12 Jan 2024

Germany’s culture energy fund prematurely axed

The €1 billion fund was set up to help institutions and organisers with increased energy bills until May 2024

