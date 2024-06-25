Mega K-pop fest to debut in Germany

KCON, the world’s biggest K-pop fan and artist festival, will return to Europe for the first time in eight years

KCON, the Korean pop music and culture convention operated by Korea’s largest media conglomerate CJ ENM, will debut in Germany this September.

Organised by Karsten Jahnke in cooperation with AEG Presents and CJ ENM, the German premiere is slated for 28–29 September at the Messe Frankfurt complex, with artists to be announced.

The last European KCON was held in Paris, France in 2016, and the French edition of CJ ENM’s K-pop music chart show, M COUNTDOWN FRANCE, was held in 2023.

KCON was launched in the US in 2012 and has since been held in Japan, UAE, France, Mexico, Australia, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia.

“KCON Germany 2024 has much more to offer than fans would expect at a premiere”

Over the past 12 years, the brand has drawn around 1.83 million fans worldwide, earning the title of ‘The world’s biggest K-pop fan and artist festival’.

“We are very happy that KCON will be held in Germany for the first time – especially for the K-Pop fans in Europe who have been waiting for this for so long,” says Harry HK Shin, head of music Entertainment at CJ ENM.

“With spectacular stage shows and a diverse program, KCON Germany 2024 has much more to offer than fans would expect at a premiere. We will do our best to create and offer interactive and comprehensive experiences between fans and artists.”

KCON is due to hold five editions this year: Hong Kong and Japan editions have already taken place, a Los Angeles instalment is set for July, and Saudi Arabia is on the cards.

Germany previously hosted Europe’s first K-pop festival, Kpop.Flex festival, which sold more than 70,000 tickets in 84 countries.

