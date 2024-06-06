Mayhem Fest to return for first time since 2015

The North American festival is initially being resurrected as a one-day event, with plans to resume as a touring fest in 2025

Touring heavy metal festival Mayhem is to return this year as a one-off event, prior to a full-scale comeback in 2025.

The festival was last held in 2015, with a planned 2020 return ultimately shelved due to Covid, but has now been confirmed for 12 October at the 65,000-cap Glen Helen Amphitheatre in San Bernardino, California, US.

Presented by Hit Parader in partnership with Live Nation, it will be headlined by Bad Omens and feature the likes of Parkway Drive, Architects, Jinjer, Poppy Kittie, August Burns Red, Seven Hours After Violet, We Came As Romans, Suicide Silence, After The Burial and Throwdown.

Also announced are Born Of Osiris, Mothica, Hanabie, Peyton Parrish, Darkest Hour, Unearth, Brutus, It Dies Today, EscuelaGrind, Holy Wars and Roman Candle.

“Thank you to all of the artists who have brought this back to life with us”

“Thank you to all of the artists who have brought this back to life with us,” says a social media post from organisers, who plan to resurrect the event as a touring festival from summer 2025.

Mayhem, which previously comprised up to 30 tour dates at arenas and amphitheatres across the US and Canada, was created by Vans Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman and is now being headed up by Hit Parader owner Ash Avildsen, CEO of Sumerian Records.

First staged in 2008, the festival has starred bands including Slipknot, Disturbed, Marilyn Manson, Killswitch Engage, Korn, Rob Zombie, Megadeth, Slayer, Motörhead, Avenged Sevenfold and Trivium.

