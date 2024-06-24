Mallorca Live tipped for €12m+ economic boost

The Spanish festival attracted 65k people over three days with a lineup topped by Blondie, Michael Kiwanuka, Pet Shop Boys and Underworld

Mallorca Live Festival is predicted to make an economic impact of over €12 million after attracting 65,000 people over three days.

Blondie, Michael Kiwanuka, Pet Shop Boys and Underworld headlined the seventh edition of the event from 13-15 June.

The University of the Balearic Islands, which is carrying out the study, estimates the festival’s impact will exceed that of last year, with an increase over the 2,100 workers in 2023. A total of 68% of attendees came from the Balearic Islands and 20% from the Peninsula, while 12% comprised international visitors.

Other acts included The Blaze, Acid Arab, Coco Maria, Jeff Rosenstock, Lori Meyers, Sleaford Mods, Belle & Sebastian and Love of Lesbian. Three-day tickets cost €125, two-day tickets were priced at €99 and single day tickets were available for €63-69.

The Spanish festival also advanced its sustainability measures with the implementation of a hybrid battery system in Stage 3 – Endesa (the festival’s sustainable partner), making it possible to reduce the energy consumption of the stage, which in 2023 had emissions of 1.41 tCO2.

The Mallorcan event presented a programme of parallel activities, MLF on the Road

Mallorca Live was broadcast live nationwide by the Spanish Public Radio music station Radio 3, which also hosted emerging acts from the Spanish independent scene, such as Habla de Mí en Presente, Meeky, Las Odio, Bum Motion Club, B1N0 and Sila Lua.

For the first time, public radio and television broadcasting service IB3 also had a set at the festival venue, located in the old Aquapark in Calvià, which showcased artists from the region.

This year, the Mallorcan event presented a programme of parallel activities, MLF on the Road, that started on 15 May with an event at the Gallery Red in Palma, followed by a special party at Sa Fonda Deià on 1 June. In collaboration with Palma City Council, the grand opening gala of the Nits a Bellver concert cycle took place on 12 June at the city’s Castell de Bellver, with acoustic performances by Lori Meyers and Alanaire and a session by DJ Bruno Roth.

The final stop was the closing party at Balneario de Illetas on 16 June. Attended by sponsors and the festival’s organisational staff, it featured sessions by Arena Jäara, Paco Colombàs and Spanish DJ duo Mëstiza.

