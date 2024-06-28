Mad Cool counts down to July festival

Ahead of its July 10-13 return to the Iberdrola Music Venue in Villaverde, Madrid, Mad Cool’s Javier Arnáiz and Cindy Castillo spoke with IQ about the various changes they have implemented to improve the customer experience, as well as the event’s evolution during its first decade.



In response to fan feedback, the festival’s organisers have reduced capacity at the event, altered the site layout to incorporate six stages (down from eight) to avoid both noise bleed and scheduling clashes, and have also added a fourth day to further take the pressure off that programming process.

In terms of audience comfort, more bathroom facilities and water supply stations have been integrated, the food options have been increased, along with bar areas, more screens will be in use around the site, and the event’s accessible areas have been increased to cater for guests with disabilities and functional diversity.

With a lineup headlined by Dua Lipa, Pearl Jam, Måneskin and The Killers, among the other sixty acts on the bill are The Smashing Pumpkins, Janelle Monáe, Motxila 21, Sum 41, Jessie Ware, Black Pumas, Tom Morello, Bring Me The Horizon and Avril Lavigne, to name but a few.

“Spain is vibrant and bustling with activity this year”

How is the festival scene in Spain doing this year in general? Have you heard about many cancellations, or, on the other hand, new events? And how do you ensure Mad Cool stands out in a crowded market?

Javier Arnáiz: The festival scene in Spain is vibrant and bustling with activity this year. While there have been a few logistical challenges and economic pressures, we’re also seeing a surge of new events and innovative concepts emerging. I would say the overall energy is very positive, with both organisers and attendees eager to have live music experiences. To ensure Mad Cool stands out, we focus on delivering an exceptional experience from start to finish.

Cindy Castillo: Yes, this includes a diverse lineup that appeals to a broad audience, all-year-round music & art-related projects, and a high-quality festival experience. Our branding, coupled with consistent and engaging art related content & communication, helps us maintain a unique position in a crowded market.

How are ticket sales going for Mad Cool 2024 compared to previous years?

JA: Ticket sales for Mad Cool 2024 are performing well, on par with our expectations and previous years. We’ve seen a robust demand, which reflects the anticipation and excitement surrounding this year’s lineup and the unique experiences we have planned.

What role has your advertising and social media strategy played in driving these sales?

CC: We have focused on creating engaging and shareable content across platforms, showcasing not only our lineup but also the unique experiences and atmosphere that Mad Cool offers. Interactive campaigns with creative content have helped maintain a steady buzz and engagement from our audience.

You made some big changes this year in terms of the number of stages, site layout, capacity, and the extra day. What has the feedback from fans been like, and how do you think it will change the festival experience?

JA: The feedback from fans has been positive regarding the changes for Mad Cool 2024. Adding an extra day and decreasing the number of stages have been particularly well-received. Fans appreciate the lineup & the new site layout has also been designed to enhance the overall experience, making navigation easier and improving accessibility. We believe these changes will make the festival more enjoyable and memorable for everyone involved.

CC: We have communicated these changes effectively through a multi-channel approach via our website, social media, and email newsletters. We also use video content. Additionally, our customer service team is always available to answer any questions, ensuring that fans feel informed and excited.

“We are optimising our operations to maintain high standards without significantly raising ticket prices”

Festival organisers around Europe are telling us that it’s proving to be a difficult year with costs continuing to increase, but little room to move on ticket prices because of the general cost of living crisis. Does that sound similar to the Mad Cool situation, and if so, how are your team dealing with that? How do you communicate value to your audience in such a challenging environment?

JA: Yes, we’re facing similar challenges at Mad Cool. The rising costs across the board, coupled with the need to keep ticket prices accessible, have required us to be very strategic in our planning and resource allocation. Our team is focused on finding efficiencies wherever possible without compromising the quality of the festival. To manage this, we are optimising our operations to maintain high standards without significantly raising ticket prices. This includes strategic partnerships and sponsorships that help offset costs, ensuring that we can continue to deliver a top-notch experience for our attendees.

How do you communicate value to your audience in such a challenging environment?

CC: We communicate value to our audience by highlighting the unique aspects of Mad Cool—such as exclusive performances, high-quality production, and the exceptional hospitality of a city like Madrid. Through transparent, creative and engaging communication, we show how their investment translates into a memorable and worthwhile experience, reinforcing the festival’s value proposition despite economic challenges.

Your festival has become a bit of a summer meeting spot for the international business. Was that always the plan, or just a happy coincidence? And do you have any statistics regarding the numbers of professional guests?

JA: It’s a combination of both strategic planning and a fortunate evolution. From the outset, we aimed to create a festival that would not only attract music lovers but also become a hub for industry professionals. Over the years, this vision has come to fruition, and we’re proud that Mad Cool is now seen as a key event in the international festival calendar. While we don’t have exact statistics at hand, we’ve observed a significant increase in professional attendees, including industry executives, media, and artists, contributing to a rich and dynamic networking environment.

