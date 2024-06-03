Loud and Proud 2024: IQ’s pride playlist now live

Off the back of IQ Magazine's fourth annual Pride edition, our partner agencies have spotlighted fast-emerging queer acts to note

IQ Magazine’s fourth annual Pride takeover edition heralds the return of the Loud & Proud playlist, for which our partner agencies have spotlighted fast-emerging queer artists to note.

This year, IQ has extended the Loud & Proud profiles to include a dozen acts represented by ATC Live, CAA, Earth Agency, Midnight Mango, One Fiinix Live, Playbook Artists, Primary Talent, Pure Represents, Queer Artists Agency, Solo, UTA, and WME.

Artists included in Loud & Proud 2024, along with their agents, are:

Asbjørn (DK) Frederik Diness Ove, Queer Music Agency

Beth McCarthy (UK) Jess Kinn, One Fiinix Live

Brimheim (DK) Paul McGivern, Playbook Artists

Evangeline Gentle (CA) Rich Quarterman, Midnight Mango

Fletcher (US) Bilge Morden, CAA

Gia Ford (UK) Caitlin Ballard, ATC Live

Girlband! (UK), Charly Beedell-Tuck, Solo Agency

Liz Lawrence (UK) Hayley Morrison, Simon O’Neill & Angus Baskerville, Pure Represents

Lucky Love (FR) Christina Austin & Jules de Lattre, UTA

Reneé Rapp (US) Lucy Dickins, Ben Totis & Dvora Englefield, WME

She Drew The Gun (UK) Claire Courtney, Earth Agency

Tom Rasmussen (UK) Sally Dunstone, Primary Talent International

Listen to the full Loud & Proud playlist below:

The full Loud & Proud feature, including all 12 profiles, is available here for subscribers of IQ Magazine.

Click here to subscribe to IQ from just £8 a month – or check out what you’re missing out on with the limited preview below.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.