news

Loud and Proud 2024: IQ’s pride playlist now live

Off the back of IQ Magazine's fourth annual Pride edition, our partner agencies have spotlighted fast-emerging queer acts to note

By Lisa Henderson on 03 Jun 2024


IQ Magazine’s fourth annual Pride takeover edition heralds the return of the Loud & Proud playlist, for which our partner agencies have spotlighted fast-emerging queer artists to note.

This year, IQ has extended the Loud & Proud profiles to include a dozen acts represented by ATC Live, CAA, Earth Agency, Midnight Mango, One Fiinix Live, Playbook Artists, Primary Talent, Pure Represents, Queer Artists Agency, Solo, UTA, and WME.

Artists included in Loud & Proud 2024, along with their agents, are:

Asbjørn (DK) Frederik Diness Ove, Queer Music Agency
Beth McCarthy (UK) Jess Kinn, One Fiinix Live
Brimheim (DK) Paul McGivern, Playbook Artists
Evangeline Gentle (CA) Rich Quarterman, Midnight Mango
Fletcher (US) Bilge Morden, CAA
Gia Ford (UK) Caitlin Ballard, ATC Live
Girlband! (UK), Charly Beedell-Tuck, Solo Agency
Liz Lawrence (UK) Hayley Morrison, Simon O’Neill & Angus Baskerville, Pure Represents
Lucky Love (FR) Christina Austin & Jules de Lattre, UTA
Reneé Rapp (US) Lucy Dickins, Ben Totis & Dvora Englefield, WME
She Drew The Gun (UK) Claire Courtney, Earth Agency
Tom Rasmussen (UK) Sally Dunstone, Primary Talent International

Listen to the full Loud & Proud playlist below:

The full Loud & Proud feature, including all 12 profiles, is available here for subscribers of IQ Magazine.

Click here to subscribe to IQ from just £8 a month – or check out what you’re missing out on with the limited preview below.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ's free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Rolling Loud
News|13 Dec 2023

Rolling Loud streamlines European editions for 2024

The hip-hop franchise has announced that a new edition in Vienna, Austria, will be the only European offshoot next year

News|21 May 2024

Coming out: IQ's Pride Takeover edition arrives

The May/June issue features the LGBTIQ+ List, a profile of Anna Sjölund, the Loud & Proud playlist, a Latin America market report and more

News|01 Mar 2024

ILMC 36: The Agency Business

Guest speakers from One Fiinix Live, WME, Wasserman Music and UTA debated a range of topics during the annual session

The Netherlands' marquee festival, Lowlands
News|19 Jan 2024

ESNS 2024: Touring heads unpick 'new normal'

Speakers from CAA, UTA, Mojo Concerts and FKP Scorpio discussed how the business can navigate any upcoming bumps in the road

News|20 May 2024

LGBTIQ+ List 2024: This year's queer pioneers unveiled

IQ Magazine's annual Pride list spotlights 20 outstanding queer professionals in the international live music business

feature|30 May 2024

The Solutionist: Anna Sjölund's 25 years in live

news|29 May 2024

Primavera's Marta Pallarès talks booking strategy

news|31 May 2024

Germany's MELT festival to close after 27 years

news|31 May 2024

Ben Ray on what's next for Slam Dunk Festival

news|30 May 2024

Alleged Ticketmaster data breach investigated

news|29 May 2024

Dua Lipa unveils Asia leg of Radical Optimism tour

news|29 May 2024

Dice expands beyond ticketing with Extras launch

news|29 May 2024

Rock in Rio sells out four days in two hours

news|29 May 2024

Ticket touts bid to scupper Labour resale reforms

news|31 May 2024

Bad Bunny closes record-shattering US tour

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Agent, Live Touring & ElectronicFMLY Agency Ltd

Brighton, UKFull TimeDOE

Live Event Marketing CoordinatorAthena Events Venue

RemotePart TimeTBC

Head of Touring (Live)Untitled Group

Melbourne, AUFull TimeCompetitve

Office SupportK2 Agency Ltd

London, UKFull TimeDOE