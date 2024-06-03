Loud and Proud 2024: IQ’s pride playlist now live

Sign up for IQ Index
The latest industry news to your inbox.
Off the back of IQ Magazine's fourth annual Pride edition, our partner agencies have spotlighted fast-emerging queer acts to note
By Lisa Henderson on 03 Jun 2024
IQ Magazine’s fourth annual Pride takeover edition heralds the return of the Loud & Proud playlist, for which our partner agencies have spotlighted fast-emerging queer artists to note.
This year, IQ has extended the Loud & Proud profiles to include a dozen acts represented by ATC Live, CAA, Earth Agency, Midnight Mango, One Fiinix Live, Playbook Artists, Primary Talent, Pure Represents, Queer Artists Agency, Solo, UTA, and WME.
Artists included in Loud & Proud 2024, along with their agents, are:
Asbjørn (DK) Frederik Diness Ove, Queer Music Agency
Beth McCarthy (UK) Jess Kinn, One Fiinix Live
Brimheim (DK) Paul McGivern, Playbook Artists
Evangeline Gentle (CA) Rich Quarterman, Midnight Mango
Fletcher (US) Bilge Morden, CAA
Gia Ford (UK) Caitlin Ballard, ATC Live
Girlband! (UK), Charly Beedell-Tuck, Solo Agency
Liz Lawrence (UK) Hayley Morrison, Simon O’Neill & Angus Baskerville, Pure Represents
Lucky Love (FR) Christina Austin & Jules de Lattre, UTA
Reneé Rapp (US) Lucy Dickins, Ben Totis & Dvora Englefield, WME
She Drew The Gun (UK) Claire Courtney, Earth Agency
Tom Rasmussen (UK) Sally Dunstone, Primary Talent International
Listen to the full Loud & Proud playlist below:
The full Loud & Proud feature, including all 12 profiles, is available here for subscribers of IQ Magazine.
Click here to subscribe to IQ from just £8 a month – or check out what you’re missing out on with the limited preview below.
Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.