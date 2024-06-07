Live Performance Australia CEO set to exit

Long-serving chief executive Evelyn Richardson has announced she will step down from her role at the end of 2024

Live Performance Australia (LPA) CEO Evelyn Richardson has announced she is stepping down from her role at the end of the year.

Richardson, who was named as one of IQ‘s Unsung Heroes 2020 for her work during the pandemic, says it has been a “privilege” to helm the Australian live music industry trade body for almost two decades.

“It has been an incredible journey through a time of tremendous change and challenge across our industry,” says Richardson. “I am deeply grateful for the support of our 400-plus members over many years, through both good times and some very tough years. Their resilience, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit has been a strength and reflects the incredible people that make up our live arts and entertainment industry.

“I am pleased to leave LPA in a very strong position as an effective industry voice and leader, with a strong financial base and an amazing team in my wonderful staff who do all the hard work on behalf of members.”

“Under Evelyn’s stewardship, LPA has become a trusted and highly effective source of advice, guidance and leadership for our members”

LPA president Richard Evans AM paid tribute to Richardson’s efforts during her near 18-year stint with the organisation.

“Under Evelyn’s stewardship, LPA has become a trusted and highly effective source of advice, guidance and leadership for our members across Australia’s live arts and entertainment industry,” he says. “Our members and industry have faced many challenges and twists and turns in the road over the years. Evelyn has always ensured that LPA has been at the frontline with government, other industry bodies and unions to support and advocate for our members and industry.

“For so many of us, the Covid-19 pandemic delivered previously unimaginable challenges for our people and organisations. Evelyn’s leadership during this period ensured LPA continued to provide much-needed support for our members and a strong voice to government on their needs during a tumultuous period while ensuring the organisation’s financial and operational sustainability.”

LPA will now begin an external search process for its next chief executive.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.