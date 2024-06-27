LGBTIQ+ List 2024: Sam Booth, AEG Presents

Continuing a series of interviews with this year's queer pioneers, IQ speaks to the UK-based director of sustainability

The LGBTIQ+ List 2024 – IQ Magazine’s fourth annual celebration of queer professionals who make an immense impact in the international live music business – has been revealed.

The ever-popular list is the centrepiece of IQ’s fourth Pride edition, sponsored by Ticketmaster, which is now available to read online and in print for subscribers.

To get to know this year’s queer pioneers a little better, we interviewed each of them on the development of the industry, the challenges that are keeping them up at night and more.

Throughout the next month, IQ will publish a new interview each day.

The series continues with Sam Booth (he/him), director of sustainability at AEG Europe.

Sam Booth started his career as an event producer working on wildly diverse projects, from Adidas fashion shows in New York to floating wine bars on Clapham Common. However, he’s always been concerned about the environmental impact of the work he was producing, so during the pandemic he studied at the Cambridge Institute of Sustainable Leadership to help provide more rigor to the decisions he was making. This opened his path to working first in sustainability consulting, and then at AEG, where he can happily bring together my two big passions – events and sustainability.

Tell us about the professional feat you’re most PROUD of in 2024 so far.

Developing and leading the launch of the world’s first carbon-removed arena shows at The O2 with The 1975 is definitely the highlight so far! The intention of these shows is to work with all stakeholders at an event (from catering through to the artist and fans) to raise funds which will be used to remove the equivalent amount of carbon generated by the shows from the atmosphere. These aren’t usual offsets but genuine, science-based techniques that durably store carbon out of harm’s way and are key to achieving global net zero. It could be a real game changer and we’re so excited to see how the model develops!

“I’m a huge believer in the power of education to break down barriers”

What’s your next big sustainability project at AEG Europe?

This year is all about firming up our path to net zero. We need to undertake some detailed work around our gas usage, figure out our approach to dealing with fan travel and continue working with brand partners to address the emissions of the products we sell in the arena. We’re also rolling out training to all our employees to ensure they know how to make more sustainable choices in their day-to-day roles.

You’re a member of the PRIDE group at AEG Europe, what kinds of things do you get up to?

The PRIDE group covers a lot of ground – from queer history walking tours of Soho to trips to ABBA Voyage and drag bingo. Allies are welcome to join any of our activities and we’re keen to bring more education and awareness-raising sessions into the business too.

“Each and every member of the community continuing to live proudly and loudly makes that equitable future ever closer”

Name one thing the industry could do to be a more equitable place.

I’m a huge believer in the power of education to break down barriers. This can take many forms, from publicising the stories of industry leaders from diverse backgrounds to in-depth seminars or discussions on a particular topic like trans rights. Also, each and every member of the community continuing to live proudly and loudly makes that equitable future ever closer, every day!

Shout out your biggest ally in the live music industry.

This has to go to my boss, the COO of AEG John Langford. He campaigned for a sustainability role at AEG, supported my onboarding and consistently champions the causes of the LGBTQI+ community and sustainability. A leader to look up to!

Shout out any LGBTIQ+ cause(s) you support.

Although not a specific LGBTQI+ cause, I volunteer with SHOUT, a mental health text support service. We regularly get members of our community texting in during their times of need, and it’s a real pleasure to help them when they need.

