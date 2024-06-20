LGBTIQ+ List 2024: Pembe Tokluhan, Petok Productions

Continuing a series of interviews with this year's queer pioneers, IQ speaks to the UK-based founder and CEO

Pembe Tokluhan is a multidisciplinary backstage creative specialising in live audio, stage, production and tour management. She has a background in youth work, public speaking and diversity consultancy.

She is the founder of Petok Productions, a production company recognising women, trans and non-binary people working behind the scenes, screen and lens. In 2022, Petok introduced Petok Academy, its training division dedicated to providing shadowing, mentoring, and training opportunities for individuals from marginalised communities.

Tell us about the professional feat you’re most PROUD of in 2024 so far.

In Q1 of 2024, Petok Productions received over £30K+ to develop and grow the business. We have a very exciting year ahead of us that we can’t wait to share with you all!

What’s your most pressing challenge in the industry at the moment?

The gender imbalance and lack of diversity is something that’s really apparent in the industry and needs to change. It’s important to see representation, the only way we will attract more diverse people into industry is by hiring diverse people.

“Give new people an opportunity to get their foot through the door, don’t just hire your mates”

How do you see the live music business developing in the next few years?

Hopefully by seeing more diversity and representation in all sectors.

Name one thing the industry could do to be a more equitable place.

Give new people an opportunity to get their foot through the door, don’t just hire your mates.

Shout out your biggest ally in the live music industry.

A massive shout out to the legendary Joanne Croxford (and a few other amazing people out there calling things out – you know who you are!)

Shout out any LGBTIQ+ cause(s) you support.

Raze Collective. The Common Press. The Outside Project. The Cocoa Butter Club.

