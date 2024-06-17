LGBTIQ+ List 2024: Joona Juutilainen, Fullsteam Agency

The LGBTIQ+ List 2024 – IQ Magazine’s fourth annual celebration of queer professionals who make an immense impact in the international live music business – has been revealed.

The series continues with Joona Juutilainen (he/him), a booking assistant at Fullsteam Agency.



Tell us about the professional feat you’re most PROUD of in 2024 so far.

I had my first sold-out show at Tavastia club, which is one of the most iconic venues in Finland and the Nordics. As a rather new promoter in the industry, that was one of the highlights of my career so far.

What’s your most pressing challenge in the industry at the moment?

To get artists to Finland. We’re not that far away from the rest of the Europe! And of course, with prices going up it’s more and more difficult to make events that most people can afford.

How would you describe Finland’s live music business at the moment?

It’s lively, looking better all the time and I love that we have a huge range of different genres. It’s not easy though at the moment since for example our government is raising taxes and the cost of living is really high. People don’t have that much money to spend on culture or even on their daily groceries.

“It’s more common to say that we have safe space principles, but how it shows in practice is important”

Name one thing the industry could do to be a more equitable place.

It might seem a small thing but unisex toilets. Plus everyone taking safe space principles as a self-evident and really working on it. It’s more common to say that we have safe space principles but how it shows in practice is important. Also, we need more non-male acts!

Shout out your biggest ally in the live music industry.

My co-worker and sister Emma-Lotta Juutilainen and founder of Fullsteam Rauha Kyyrö. Emma-Lotta was one of the people who inspired me to get into the music industry. Rauha has shown incredible courage with how to be one with oneself and be unapologetic about it. I really admire both their careers and it’s a huge privilege to work with both of them.

Name one queer act you’re itching to see live this year.

ALOK at House of Culture this June and Måneskin this year at Provinssi.

Do you have a favourite queer space in Helsinki?

There are not that many queer places in Helsinki that I’m aware of but one of the great places that I have heard about is DTM. Unfortunately, I haven’t had the time to visit DTM yet, but in my understanding, it’s a safe place for everyone. We definitely need more queer spaces in Helsinki.

