LGBTIQ+ List 2024: Emma Davis, One Fiinix

The LGBTIQ+ List 2024 – IQ Magazine’s fourth annual celebration of queer professionals who make an immense impact in the international live music business – has been revealed.

The ever-popular list is the centrepiece of IQ’s fourth Pride edition, sponsored by Ticketmaster, which is now available to read online and in print for subscribers.

To get to know this year’s queer pioneers a little better, we interviewed each of them on the development of the industry, the challenges that are keeping them up at night and more.

Throughout the next month, IQ will publish a new interview each day. Catch up on yesterday’s interview with Dustin Turner (he/him), music marketing executive at CAA.

The series continues with Emma Davis (she/her), general manager/agent at One Fiinix Live.

Tell us about the professional feat you’re most proud of in 2024 so far.

The first one was when I went to Bangkok for Ed Sheeran’s shows out there. To be on the other side of the world and see shows I’ve played a part in making happen play out was just such a huge privilege and something I’ll never forget. My second one was seeing RØRY play to a sold-out Electric Ballroom in February, surrounded by the whole team at One Fiinix Live. She’s an incredible artist with a truly inspirational story and deserves all the success she is getting. To be surrounded by such a supportive team of people from the agency that I have been a part in putting together too just made that feel so special.

What’s your most pressing challenge in the agency business at the moment?

Avails!

The vast majority of your extensive roster identifies as queer, was this intentional on your part?

I don’t know if I’ve done it intentionally, but I connect more with music and artists that are relevant to my personal interests. I’m a big believer that you get back what you put out into the world, so I guess the more I’ve embraced my authentic self the more queer my roster has got, and I’m totally here for it.

“I’d love to see more women and queer people in leadership roles, I think this industry would be a much kinder, more considerate and equal one if that were the case”

As a queer agent, are you able to better serve your queer artists?

I definitely think it makes me more empathetic – I know what it is like to turn up at a venue and be the only non-straight white male in a room, how intimidating and even unsafe that can feel. I make effort to make sure the best provisions are in place for my artists. I really think about who the right promoter is – will they understand the artist, their needs and their audience? Even things like making sure to discuss appropriate show reps so the first person artists meet on a show day is going to appreciate their needs and ensure they have the best possible experience.

Last year I had two of my US artists over and we met in person for the first time, they both said “You’re just like me!”, and it really hit home for me how important representation can be for artists.

Name one thing the industry could do to be a more equitable place.

I’d love to see more women and queer people in leadership roles, I think this industry would be a much kinder, more considerate and equal one if that were the case. When I first started working as an assistant at one of the major booking agencies, someone said to me: “Don’t be too good at your job, or they will never promote you”. One of the most frustrating things I see in this industry is really talented women getting stuck in support roles because they still aren’t considered in the same way as their mostly mediocre male counterparts. Some of the best agents, promoters, and managers in the business are women who spent YEARS in support roles and have had to work ten times harder and shout WAY louder than they should to be heard.

“I’m a big believer that you get back what you put out into the world; the more I’ve embraced my authentic self the more queer my roster has got”

Name one queer act you’re itching to see live this year.

The Japanese House. This is cheating, but I also can’t wait to see Chappell Roan, and we are very excited to bring Alice Longyu Gao back over here – Jess Kinn and I represent her, and genuinely think she is one of the most exciting artists out there right now.

Shout out your biggest ally in the live music industry.

Jess Kinn. She (as well as Jon Ollier) is my number-one cheerleader, always has my back and gives the best pep talks you’ll ever get. She always stands up for what she thinks is right and I find her so inspiring in so many ways. Jess, along with her sister Martha, and the work they do for the LGBTQIA+ community goes above and beyond allyship.

Shout out any LGBTIQ+ cause(s) you support.

Mermaids. It’s a charity that supports transgender and non-binary young people and their families. Also would love to mention West London Queer Project too.

