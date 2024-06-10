LGBTIQ+ List 2024: Chris May, BC Place Stadium

The LGBTIQ+ List 2024 – IQ Magazine’s fourth annual celebration of queer professionals who make an immense impact in the international live music business – has been revealed.

Chris May, general manager at BC Place stadium in Vancouver, has more than 15 years of dynamic leadership experience in global event management. With a diverse portfolio ranging from live concerts, musicals, and TV telethons to overseeing international touring logistics, May has overseen the successful execution of events on six continents, welcoming millions of guests.

Since joining BC Place, May has been instrumental in driving its growth and diversification. Notable highlights include securing the stadium as a host venue for FIFA World Cup ’26, setting new records for the most concert nights in a year at BC Place and the most attended concert ever with Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour in September 2023, and most recently, the launch of Coast City Country Festival in collaboration with Live Nation.

Tell us about the professional feat you’re most PROUD of in 2024 so far.

This April we launched our first-ever country music festival, Coast City Country, right in the heart of downtown Vancouver. Hosting 50,000 attendees daily with an indoor-outdoor experience (not to mention, during the festival off-season), was a huge achievement and no small feat. Extraordinary collaboration between our stadium team and Live Nation is what made it possible.

“My job is to create space and amplify the voices of those who don’t have the level of privilege I do”

Your colleagues in the international live music industry have praised you for being a “fantastic ally” for LGBTIQ+ people. What does that allyship look like?

For me, being an ally to the LGBTIQ+ community is about recognising my privilege within this community as a cis-gendered white individual. It’s about leveraging that privilege to carve out space and extend support to those within our community who face systemic challenges. My job is to create space and amplify the voices of those who don’t have the level of privilege I do. My role is not to determine the path of our community, it’s to ensure that people who have had a more challenging journey than me are leading the way and I’m supporting them in the best way I can, and they want.

What’s your most pressing challenge in the industry at the moment?

Our foremost challenge is in advocating for ourselves. Secondly, reshaping perceptions of our stadium. And importantly, finding a way to do these things through a lens of diversity, equity, and inclusion, while embracing the principles of Truth and Reconciliation as a venue located on the traditional Coast Salish territory of the xʷməθkwəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish), and Səl̓ílwətaʔ/Selilwitulh (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. Truth and Reconciliation involves confronting historical injustices and fostering healing and understanding among communities. In our context, it means acknowledging and addressing past wrongs and working towards a more equitable and inclusive future.

“We all need to work together to develop what’s next and continue fostering a vibrant industry and ecosystem… This collaboration not only nurtures fresh talent but also opens doors for diverse experiences and perspectives to flourish”

How do you see the live music business developing in the next few years?

As the stadium business booms, it’s important that we aren’t losing focus. I aspire to be part of an industry where the big dogs are champions for emerging talents and venues. We all need to work together to develop what’s next and continue fostering a vibrant industry and ecosystem. Imagine a scenario where established venues, promoters, and investors actively engage with emerging talents, smaller venues, and grassroots initiatives. This collaboration not only nurtures fresh talent but also opens doors for diverse experiences and perspectives to flourish. It’s about creating beneficial partnerships where each player contributes to the growth and evolution of the industry. Without a focus on development, there won’t be a foundationally secure industry in the future.

Name one thing the industry could do to be a more equitable place.

In North America, the industry has serious work to do in making sure folks with accessible needs get fair treatment from start to finish when attending a show. It starts with ticket buying – right now in North America, accessible tickets are generally available for any guest to purchase – we need to ensure accessible tickets are reserved exclusively for those who need them. The next step is enhancing the overall stadium experience to cater to diverse needs. In September 2023, we hosted Coldplay for two nights on their Music of the Spheres World Tour, and their accessible seating options, focus on sustainability, and commitment to diversity and accessibility set an inspiring example for all of us.

“The Vancouver Pride Parade and Festival is my favourite queer space and event, and it holds a special place in my heart — it makes me proud to call Vancouver home”

Is there a queer act you’re itching to see live this year?

I can’t wait to catch another Orville Peck show. It’s been a couple of years since I last saw him perform, and he has a strong Vancouver connection (in addition to being all-around fabulous).

Do you have a favourite queer space/venue in British Colombia or Canada?

The Vancouver Pride Parade and Festival is my favourite queer space and event, and it holds a special place in my heart. Being one of the largest celebrations in the country, the whole city comes alive in early August. It makes me proud to call Vancouver home.

How do you celebrate pride?

Professionally, we celebrate by participating in the parade, and through our Pride Pit Stop patio party, which we run alongside the Pride Festival at the finish line for the parade (located right at our stadium). Personally, my husband and I, along with our 7-year-old son, host an annual pride brunch. From 7am to noon on parade day we host 50+ people, complete with a mimosa bar and Caesar bar (the Canadian Bloody Mary, for those who are wondering).

