LGBTIQ+ List 2024: Caterina Conti, 432 Presents

The series continues with Caterina Conti (she/her), an operations manager at 432 Presents in Glasgow, Scotland.

Caterina grew up in Imola, a small town near Bologna in Italy. Her journey with music started at the age of nine, and she started her first band aged 14. Since then, music has been her unwavering companion. Conti attended higher education at the University of Bologna, studying Management and Marketing, juggling studies with gigs. After graduation, she moved to the UK to follow her passion for music.

In 2016, Conti pursued a Master’s in International Events Management in Glasgow. Post-graduation, she worked in the hospitality industry, swiftly moving to management roles in different venues across Glasgow. In 2018, Conti started her journey at 432 Present as an intern for 6 months and then started working as a show rep.

The pandemic halted live music until late summer 2021. In autumn 2021, Conti started to work in live music again, stepping into the role of operations manager for a few festivals. Since November 2021, she’s been working full-time as operations manager at 432 Presents, overseeing the company’s day-to-day operations and ensuring that budgets are balanced and targets met.

Tell us about the professional feat you’re most PROUD of in 2024 so far.

We do a lot at our office, lots of different projects to be proud of, but what satisfies me more is the positivity in our team. My role is about managing our team and making sure the spirits are high to deal with stressful situations. A friendly work environment with staff that supports each other is extremely valuable to me and I am very proud of being part of it!

You moved from your hometown of Bologna to Glasgow – what attracted you to Glasgow’s music scene?

The British music scene has always inspired me. Many of my favourite bands are from the UK, and I’ve always aspired to immerse myself in this world. Glasgow stood out as the perfect fit for me. It’s energy, an endless array of activities, and the promise of live music every single night.

Coming from a very different musical landscape in my hometown, Glasgow’s scene felt like a breath of fresh air. The abundance of intimate venues and the sheer talent of local artists made it an irresistible choice. It was clear to me that I had to become part of this community of passionate music enthusiasts and advocates.

As a local promoter, what are the most pressing challenges you’re facing?

We are a small independent promoter company organising some 700-900 events a year and operating two grassroots music venues in The Hug and Pint and The Voodoo Rooms. Alongside most small businesses, we are facing very challenging circumstances operating in these economic conditions. Rates and costs are higher every year, without any financial help from anyone. The crisis of the grassroots music venues is real and is impacting our jobs and the music industry. As a local promoter, we try our best to keep smaller venues alive and full of amazing acts, making sure that those stages for upcoming artists are protected. I’m proud to spend most of my time building resilience into our organisations so that we will be around for many years to come.

How do you see the live music business developing in the next few years?

The fundamental demand for quality live music has never been stronger as more and more artists at the highest level present maxed-out ticket prices. The developing section of the market will become increasingly price-sensitive with a focus on the quality of artists and venues. The challenge will be to be able to meet the demand and manage to keep alive the grass music venues where smaller artists start.

Name one thing the industry could do to be a more equitable place.

I think actively promoting and hiring individuals from underrepresented groups, creating safe spaces for marginalized voices and implementing policies that combat discrimination and bias. By creating an environment where all employees feel valued and respected regardless of their background, the industry can become a more equitable and welcoming workplace. I think there has been a great effort to have minorities represented in the music industry but there is still a lot to be done to wipe out the patriarchy. The top executives of the largest music companies are still mostly men and mostly white (mostly straight).

Is there a queer act that you’re itching to see live this year?

I think it’s going to be Lambrini Girls again! I’ve had the pleasure of catching their act before, even sharing the stage with them alongside my band, BIN JUICE, during their Glasgow gig. Great energy and super fun band! The party does not stop with them! Their infectious energy and mad performance never fail to leave a lasting impression. It’s always a blast with them!

Do you have a favourite queer space in Glasgow?

There are a few queer safe spaces in Glasgow. The majority are also great small music venues. My favourites are The Hug and Pint in the Westend, Rum Shack Southside, and for late-night dance Stereo in town.

How do you plan to celebrate Pride this year?

I just bought a house with my partner, so we will celebrate by having a barbeque in our garden with our friends hopefully on a sunny day in Glasgow!

