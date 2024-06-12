Legendary US festival to return after 13 years

Washington DC's HFStival will return this September with performances from The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, Incubus and more

HFStival, a legendary US rock festival that took place in the 1990s and early 2000s, will return this September.

Launched by the alternative rock station WHFS in 1990, the festival hosted acts such as No Doubt, the Violent Femmes and the Ramones.

It was held at Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium in Washington, D.C. from 1993 to 2004; at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore in 2005; and at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, in 2006. It was held again in 2010 and 2011 in commemoration of the now-defunct station’s legacy.

At its peak, the HFStival was the largest yearly music festival on the East Coast, drawing 55,000 to 90,000 people and selling out in a matter of hours.

“Quintessential HFStival acts have been doing an unprecedented business… so it made sense to bring back the festival”

Now, I.M.P., the parent company of DC’s historic 9:30 Club, is reviving HFStival after 13 years.

The one-stage event will take place on 21 September at Nationals Park featuring The Postal Service performing ‘Give Up’, Death Cab For Cutie performing ‘Transatlanticism’, Incubus, Bush, Garbage, Jimmy Eat World, Girl Talk, Violent Femmes, Tonic, Filter, and Lit.

“Quintessential HFStival acts have been doing an unprecedented business, selling more tickets than they ever came close to back in the day, so it all made sense to bring back the HFStival,” says Seth Hurwitz, owner of I.M.P., the 9:30 Club, The Anthem, and The Atlantis and operator of Merriweather Post Pavilion and Lincoln Theatre.

“This will be a show for everyone who went to HFStival in decades past and those who weren’t around to be a part of the scene.”

Tickets range between $150–475 (€140–442) and the festival will employ a “fan-friendly” lottery system, which is open from now until 16 June.

