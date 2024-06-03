x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Lee Anderson named president of Wasserman Music

The Los Angeles-based agent is part of the company's executive leadership team and will take on an expanded role at the business

By James Hanley on 03 Jun 2024

Lee Anderson


image © Marisa S Cohen

Agency giant Wasserman has announced the promotion of Lee Anderson to president of its music division.

Anderson is a founding member of Wasserman Music’s executive leadership team and has helped to craft the music department’s business strategy and growth plan, which has seen its staff triple in size while expanding its global footprint and artist service offerings.

“As our music business has continued to grow and expand, Lee has taken on an increasing number of leadership responsibilities and has been instrumental in shaping the foundation of Wasserman Music and charting a path for even broader global success,” says Casey Wasserman, chair and CEO of Wasserman.

Los Angeles-based Anderson previously held senior leadership roles at AM Only, which was acquired by Paradigm in 2017. Paradigm’s North American live music representation business was acquired by Wasserman in 2021 to create Wasserman Music.

“From day one, we’ve built Wasserman Music on two core principles: to be the best place to work and the best place for artists to be represented”

“From day one, we’ve built Wasserman Music on two core principles: to be the best place to work and the best place for artists to be represented,” said Lee Anderson, president of Wasserman Music. “I’m honoured to accept this new role, but my mission remains the same: to work closely with my colleagues on our executive leadership team to ensure that we remain true to our vision and consistently deliver the best results for our clients and our global team.”

The company’s reporting structure will remain the same, with Anderson taking on additional leadership responsibilities.

In addition to serving as president, Anderson represents music artists including Cautious Clay, Charlotte de Witte, David Guetta, Disclosure, ISOxo, Kenny Beats, Knock2, Oliver Tree, Skrillex, Swedish House Mafia and Zedd.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|22 Feb 2024

Wasserman Music adds executives to agent team

Josh Dick and Jonathan Insogna are hired as VPs, while Rebecca Prochnik and Gideon "Shay" Royale join as directors

News|17 Jan 2024

Legends hires Tom Funk as president, hospitality

The global premium experiences company signed an agreement to acquire venue management giant ASM Global in late 2023

Holly Rowland, Wasserman Music
News|28 Mar 2024

Wasserman promotes nine, creates orchestral arm

“Continually creating new ways to super-serve our clients is our core mission," says EVP & managing executive Lee Anderson

News|16 Feb 2024

OVG names president of premium and global strategy

The venue management giant has also appointed a new chief technology officer

News|13 May 2024

AEG installs president, NA regional offices

The firm has upped Denver-based Brent Fedrizzi to the role, while company veteran Rick Mueller has announced his departure

Most Viewed Stories

feature|30 May 2024

The Solutionist: Anna Sjölund’s 25 years in live

news|31 May 2024

Ben Ray on what’s next for Slam Dunk Festival

news|31 May 2024

Germany’s MELT festival to close after 27 years

news|30 May 2024

Alleged Ticketmaster data breach investigated

news|31 May 2024

Bad Bunny closes record-shattering US tour

news|03 Jun 2024

Live Nation confirms Ticketmaster data hack

news|30 May 2024

Iconic Danish venue to reopen after bankruptcy

news|31 May 2024

Secret Garden Party unveils wellness & family fest

news|30 May 2024

US festival responds to overcrowding claims

news|30 May 2024

‘Very good’ ticket sales help DEAG to solid Q1

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|22 Feb 2024

Wasserman Music adds executives to agent team

Josh Dick and Jonathan Insogna are hired as VPs, while Rebecca Prochnik and Gideon "Shay" Royale join as directors

News|17 Jan 2024

Legends hires Tom Funk as president, hospitality

The global premium experiences company signed an agreement to acquire venue management giant ASM Global in late 2023

Holly Rowland, Wasserman Music
News|28 Mar 2024

Wasserman promotes nine, creates orchestral arm

“Continually creating new ways to super-serve our clients is our core mission," says EVP & managing executive Lee Anderson

News|16 Feb 2024

OVG names president of premium and global strategy

The venue management giant has also appointed a new chief technology officer

News|13 May 2024

AEG installs president, NA regional offices

The firm has upped Denver-based Brent Fedrizzi to the role, while company veteran Rick Mueller has announced his departure

IQ Jobs Board

Agent, Live Touring & ElectronicFMLY Agency Ltd

Brighton, UKFull TimeDOE

Live Event Marketing CoordinatorAthena Events Venue

RemotePart TimeTBC

Head of Touring (Live)Untitled Group

Melbourne, AUFull TimeCompetitve

Office SupportK2 Agency Ltd

London, UKFull TimeDOE