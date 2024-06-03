Lee Anderson named president of Wasserman Music

The Los Angeles-based agent is part of the company's executive leadership team and will take on an expanded role at the business

Agency giant Wasserman has announced the promotion of Lee Anderson to president of its music division.

Anderson is a founding member of Wasserman Music’s executive leadership team and has helped to craft the music department’s business strategy and growth plan, which has seen its staff triple in size while expanding its global footprint and artist service offerings.

“As our music business has continued to grow and expand, Lee has taken on an increasing number of leadership responsibilities and has been instrumental in shaping the foundation of Wasserman Music and charting a path for even broader global success,” says Casey Wasserman, chair and CEO of Wasserman.

Los Angeles-based Anderson previously held senior leadership roles at AM Only, which was acquired by Paradigm in 2017. Paradigm’s North American live music representation business was acquired by Wasserman in 2021 to create Wasserman Music.

“From day one, we’ve built Wasserman Music on two core principles: to be the best place to work and the best place for artists to be represented,” said Lee Anderson, president of Wasserman Music. “I’m honoured to accept this new role, but my mission remains the same: to work closely with my colleagues on our executive leadership team to ensure that we remain true to our vision and consistently deliver the best results for our clients and our global team.”

The company’s reporting structure will remain the same, with Anderson taking on additional leadership responsibilities.

In addition to serving as president, Anderson represents music artists including Cautious Clay, Charlotte de Witte, David Guetta, Disclosure, ISOxo, Kenny Beats, Knock2, Oliver Tree, Skrillex, Swedish House Mafia and Zedd.

