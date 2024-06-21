Karol G scores largest Latin music European tour

The Mañana Será Bonito Europe Summer Tour includes sold out dates in 10 cities, smashing numerous records along the way

After shattering attendance and revenue records in the US and Latin America, Karol G has continued to make history – this time in Europe.

The Colombian singer’s Mañana Será Bonito Europe Summer Tour has become the largest Latin music European tour ever, according to promoter Live Nation.

The trek includes sold out days in 10 cities, and sees her play two nights respectively at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome in the Netherlands, London’s The O2 in the UK, Paris’s Accor Arena in France, Milan’s Mediolanum Forum in Italy and Lisbon’s MEO Arena in Portugal.

“We haven’t seen a Latin artist sell tickets of this magnitude in both speed and number of tickets,” Hans Schafer, Live Nation’s SVP of global touring, tells Pollstar. “The trend is that the landscape has shifted. You’re seeing [Latin] culture sort of infuse itself in the cities at all different levels, and all those things are that canary we’re following and looking for that opportunity where we can try some things out.”

She closes the run with four stadium performances at Madrid’s Estadio Santiago Bernabéu (85,000) from 20-23 July. G is the first artist to fully sell out four consecutive nights at the Spanish stadium.

Among other milestones, the 33-year-old is now the first Latin artist to perform twice as part of the same tour at the Ziggo Dome, the Latin artist who sold the most tickets and the fastest sell-out in London, the first Latin artist to perform twice at the Accor Arena and the top-selling Latin female artist at the Meo Arena. She will also be the first female artist to hold four consecutive stadium concerts in Spain.

“People are coming to the party of Karol G who may not even speak a lick of Spanish. They’re inspired by who she is and what she’s about”

G is represented worldwide by UTA’s Jbeau Lewis and Ryan Soroka and managed by Noah Assad of Rimas Entertainment.

“Karol is an indisputable global superstar,” adds Lewis. “One of hers and our goals is to use this platform she has to take Latin music around the world. People are coming to the party of Karol G who may not even speak a lick of Spanish. They’re inspired by who she is and what she’s about.”

The reggaeton star sold more than one million tickets during the Latin American leg of her Mañana Será Bonito Tour, smashing several records across numerous LatAm countries.

Beginning the tour in Mexico in February, the Grammy Award winner became the first female Latin artist to sell out three nights at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium (cap. 87,523). She went on to do two nights in Guatemala, where she sold the most tickets for any international artist in the country, and broke Coldplay’s record by selling 104,686 tickets over two nights at Costa Rica’s national stadium.

G also became the first female artist to sell out two nights at the Dominican Republic’s Olympic Stadium (60,000) and three shows at Chile’s national stadium (60,000). She’s the only artist to sell out two nights at Venezuela’s Estadio Monumental (84,567) and became the fastest Latin female artist to sell out two stadium shows in Argentina with her two Estadio Vélez Sarsfield (49,540) performances.

