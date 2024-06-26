MSG Entertainment renews James Dolan’s contract

He will continue as the CEO and chairman of the New York-based live events company until June 2027

James Dolan has inked a new three-year contract to continue as the CEO and chairman of MSG Entertainment.

He will lead the New York-based live events company until June 2027, the company revealed last week in a regulatory filing.

Dolan, who is also the CEO of both MSG Sports and Sphere Entertainment Co., will be paid a base salary of $1.5 million per year for leading MSG Entertainment and will have an opportunity to make an annual bonus up to 200% of his salary, according to the filing.

He will also participate in the company’s long-term incentive plan, it adds. Beginning with the fiscal year starting July 1, 2024, he is expected to receive one or more incentive awards with a target value of at least $8.6m.

Point72 Asset Management has acquired a 5.5% stake in Sphere Entertainment Co

In the fiscal year ended 30 June 2023, Dolan earned a total compensation of $9.3m from MSG Entertainment. His compensation from Sphere Entertainment, which spun off from MSG Entertainment in 2023 ahead of the launch of the Sphere venue in Las Vegas in September, amounted to $16.3m. In addition, Dolan earned a total of $11m from MSG Sports.

In other news, billionaire hedge fund titan and owner of the New York Mets Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management has acquired a 5.5% stake in Sphere Entertainment Co, which owns the state-of-the-art Las Vegas Sphere venue.

Point72 disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday (24 June) that it acquired 1.56 million shares of Sphere Entertainment Co in the second quarter, including 582,400 Class A Common Stock shares, which are issuable upon exercise of options.

This is the second time Point72 has acquired a chunk of Sphere stock, having previously owned 262,102 shares at the end of 2023, which it sold in the first quarter, the New York Post reported.

In the wake of the news, Sphere stock jumped 7.2% to $34.84 on Tuesday.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.