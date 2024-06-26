x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

MSG Entertainment renews James Dolan’s contract

He will continue as the CEO and chairman of the New York-based live events company until June 2027

By Lisa Henderson on 26 Jun 2024


James Dolan has inked a new three-year contract to continue as the CEO and chairman of MSG Entertainment.

He will lead the New York-based live events company until June 2027, the company revealed last week in a regulatory filing.

Dolan, who is also the CEO of both MSG Sports and Sphere Entertainment Co., will be paid a base salary of $1.5 million per year for leading MSG Entertainment and will have an opportunity to make an annual bonus up to 200% of his salary, according to the filing.

He will also participate in the company’s long-term incentive plan, it adds. Beginning with the fiscal year starting July 1, 2024, he is expected to receive one or more incentive awards with a target value of at least $8.6m.

Point72 Asset Management has acquired a 5.5% stake in Sphere Entertainment Co

In the fiscal year ended 30 June 2023, Dolan earned a total compensation of $9.3m from MSG Entertainment. His compensation from Sphere Entertainment, which spun off from MSG Entertainment in 2023 ahead of the launch of the Sphere venue in Las Vegas in September, amounted to $16.3m. In addition, Dolan earned a total of $11m from MSG Sports.

In other news, billionaire hedge fund titan and owner of the New York Mets Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management has acquired a 5.5% stake in Sphere Entertainment Co, which owns the state-of-the-art Las Vegas Sphere venue.

Point72 disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday (24 June) that it acquired 1.56 million shares of Sphere Entertainment Co in the second quarter, including 582,400 Class A Common Stock shares, which are issuable upon exercise of options.

This is the second time Point72 has acquired a chunk of Sphere stock, having previously owned 262,102 shares at the end of 2023, which it sold in the first quarter, the New York Post reported.

In the wake of the news, Sphere stock jumped 7.2% to $34.84 on Tuesday.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

AEG MSG Sphere clashes
News|09 Jan 2024

MSG’s London Sphere plans officially dead

The company says it cannot continue to take part in a process that was "merely a political football between rival parties"

Bob Roback (UTA), Jennifer Koester (Sphere)
News|14 Jun 2024

New COOs at UTA, Sphere Entertainment

Bob Roback joins talent agency UTA, while Jennifer Koester is upped to COO and president at the company behind the Sphere

News|01 Feb 2024

MSG Sphere Las Vegas reveals next residency

The American rock band will deliver 18 concerts across six consecutive weeks in May and June

News|13 May 2024

Sphere #2: Talks ongoing ‘with several markets’

Sphere Entertainment CEO Jim Dolan says the firm will conclude a deal for a second Las Vegas-style Sphere development "soon"

News|22 May 2024

TCE & Broadwick Live team to launch Brooklyn venue

The 5,000-cap Brooklyn Storehouse is the first major project of the companies' newly formed transatlantic partnership

Most Viewed Stories

news|24 Jun 2024

CAA hires veteran agent Cheryl Paglierani

news|25 Jun 2024

Bulgaria’s FEST Team acquires Charmenko

news|25 Jun 2024

UK festival cancellations reach 50: The full list

news|24 Jun 2024

Concert promoter jailed for 20 years for $3m fraud

news|24 Jun 2024

Montreux Jazz boss targets ‘iconic destinations’

news|25 Jun 2024

PRS for Music sued by songwriters over royalties

news|24 Jun 2024

OCESA launches all-female festival in Mexico

news|24 Jun 2024

Rock For People on triumphing over the ‘headliner drought’

news|25 Jun 2024

Mega K-pop fest to debut in Germany

news|25 Jun 2024

DEAG forms partnership with Black Mamba

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

AEG MSG Sphere clashes
News|09 Jan 2024

MSG’s London Sphere plans officially dead

The company says it cannot continue to take part in a process that was "merely a political football between rival parties"

Bob Roback (UTA), Jennifer Koester (Sphere)
News|14 Jun 2024

New COOs at UTA, Sphere Entertainment

Bob Roback joins talent agency UTA, while Jennifer Koester is upped to COO and president at the company behind the Sphere

News|01 Feb 2024

MSG Sphere Las Vegas reveals next residency

The American rock band will deliver 18 concerts across six consecutive weeks in May and June

News|13 May 2024

Sphere #2: Talks ongoing ‘with several markets’

Sphere Entertainment CEO Jim Dolan says the firm will conclude a deal for a second Las Vegas-style Sphere development "soon"

News|22 May 2024

TCE & Broadwick Live team to launch Brooklyn venue

The 5,000-cap Brooklyn Storehouse is the first major project of the companies' newly formed transatlantic partnership

IQ Jobs Board

Director of Product ManagementAXS Europe

London, UKFull Time£100K - 120K + Bonus & Benefits

Partnerships Manager CZ SKTicketSwap

Amsterdam, NL / RemoteFull TimeCompetitive

Programming & Booking ManagerNight and Day Cafe Ltd

Manchester, UKFull Time£28K - £35K DOE

Health & Safety DirectorLive Nation

London, UK / HybridFull TimeCompetitive