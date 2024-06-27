x

news

IQ 128 out now: Take That, Germany, Metal & more

The June/July issue also includes 30 Years of Gadget Entertainment, a festival season update and a preview of IFF

By IQ on 27 Jun 2024


IQ 128, the latest issue of the international live music industry’s favourite magazine, is available to read online now.

In the June/July issue, Gordon Masson goes behind the scenes of Take That’s This Life on Tour, and Derek Robertson charts the success of Switzerland’s leading promoter Gadget Entertainment as the company turns 30.

Elsewhere, Kerrang‘s Sam Law provides an in-depth report on the metal genre, and Adam Woods investigates one of the most robust music markets in the world – Germany.

Readers can also gain insight into the 2024 festival season, find out where some of the first New Bosses are today, and preview the forthcoming IFF (International Festival Forum).

For this edition’s comments and columns, Mamas in Music founder Mary Leay provides encouragement for mothers working in the music business, while MMF’s Manasvi Dethekar shares five takeaways from the association’s recent workshop in collaboration with Futures Forum.

As always, the majority of the magazine’s content will appear online in some form in the next four weeks.

However, if you can’t wait for your fix of essential live music industry features, opinion and analysis, click here to subscribe to IQ from just £8 a month or click here to purchase your print copy.

Check out what you’re missing out on with the limited preview below:

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

News|15 Feb 2024

Wacken takes its metal culture to new market

Organisers of legendary gathering announce new festival in Chemnitz, which is set to inherit the European City of Culture crown in 2025

Olaf Scholz, chancellor of Germany
News|12 Jan 2024

Germany’s culture energy fund prematurely axed

The €1 billion fund was set up to help institutions and organisers with increased energy bills until May 2024

News|20 May 2024

Germany’s Wizard rebrands, reconfigures business

The Frankfurt-based promoter will be called Wizard Live going forward and has divided its operations into four distinct segments

Goodlive's Melt Festival
News|31 May 2024

Germany’s MELT festival to close after 27 years

"Despite our commitment and efforts in recent years, we recognise that the original Melt no longer fits into the German festival market"

Super Junior perform at KCON
News|25 Jun 2024

Mega K-pop fest to debut in Germany

KCON, the world’s biggest K-pop fan and artist festival, will return to Europe for the first time in eight years

