news

Ice Spice announces inaugural world tour

The US rapper will perform a slate of festival dates in Europe this summer, followed by headline shows in North America

By James Hanley on 06 Jun 2024

Ice Spice


Ice Spice has announced details of her first-ever global outing, the Y2K! World Tour.

The American rapper, who signed with WME last year, will play festival dates across Europe, followed by headline shows across North America this summer.

The 24-date tour kicks off at Roskilde Festival in Denmark on 4 July, followed by slots at Poland’s Open’er Festival (5 July), Rolling Loud Europe in Austria (7 July) and Beach, Please! Festival in Romania (11 July).

She will then wrap up the European leg with performances at Wireless Festival in the UK (12 July) and Switzerland’s Openair Frauenfeld (13 July).

The trek, produced by Live Nation, will then head to North America, starting in Washington, DC on 30 July at The Anthem, with additional stops in cities such as Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Oakland and Atlanta before wrapping up on 31 August in Miami at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater.

Special guests RIOTUSA and Cash Cobain will join as support on all North America dates. The tour coincides with the release of Ice Spice’s debut album, Y2K!, which drops on 26 July.

The full list of dates is as follows:

Thu Jul 4 – Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival

Fri Jul 5 – Gdynia, Poland – Open’er Festival

Sun Jul 7 – Vienna, Austria – Rolling Loud Europe

Thu Jul 11 – Costinesti, Romania – Beach, Please! Festival

Fri Jul 12 – London, UK – Wireless Festival

Sat Jul 13 – Frauenfeld, Switzerland – Openair Frauenfeld

Thu Jul 18 – Dour, Belgium – Dour Festival

Tue Jul 30 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Thu Aug 1 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

Fri Aug 2 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Sun Aug 4 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Aug 6 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

Fri Aug 9 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Tue Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Wed Aug 14 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Sat Aug 17 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Mon Aug 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Wed Aug 21 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

Fri Aug 23 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

Sun Aug 25 – Dallas, TX –The Factory Deep Ellum

Mon Aug 26 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Wed Aug 28 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Aug 31 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

 

