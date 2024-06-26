Hurricane and Southside sell 60k presale tickets

Organised by FKP Scorpio and DreamHaus, the twin German festivals are already off to a roaring start for 2025

Germany’s Hurricane and Southside festivals have sold 60,000 tickets for their 2025 events in less than 24 hours, surpassing last year’s record.

The twin festivals in Scheeßel and Neuhausen ob Eck, which are organised by FKP Scorpio and DreamHaus. have a combined capacity of 143,000. The first advanced sales run of 10,000 tickets was sold out in just 17 minutes.

Demand exceeded that of last year’s presale, when 50,000 tickets were sold on the first day. The 2024 editions starred acts including Ed Sheeran, Bring Me The Horizon, K.I.Z, Deichkind and Avril Lavigne from 21-23 June.

“The fact that the demand for tickets for our festival flagships would be high was to be expected based on the advance sales launches of recent years,” says Stephan Thanscheidt, CEO and head of festival booking at FKP Scorpio. “However, we were surprised that we would once again significantly exceed last year’s record.

“Our own costs across all areas of festival production have also risen by around 45% compared to before the pandemic”

“We have a fantastic festival weekend behind us with shows by Ed Sheeran, K.I.Z, Avril Lavigne, Bring Me The Horizon, Deichkind and many other acts that seem to have completely thrilled our guests. Music fans in the north and south of Germany have expressed their trust in us with this bombastic demand, which we greatly appreciate, especially in a phase of rising living costs.”

Tickets for next year are on sale now priced €219.

“Our own costs across all areas of festival production have also risen by around 45% compared to before the pandemic and are therefore at a level that we neither can nor want to pass on to our guests,” adds Thanscheidt. “This popularity makes it easier for us to plan and shows how important live culture is to people out there. Our contribution to this will therefore also consist of a top-class line-up and good organisation in the coming year.”

Also in Germany, the FKP Scorpio/eventimpresents/DreamHaus-promoted twin festivals Rock am Ring and Rock im Park sold a combined 50,000 ticket in the first 24 hours of the presale for their anniversary editions. Nürburgring’s Rock am Ring celebrates its 40th anniversary next year, while Nürnberg’s Rock im Park turns 30. Slipknot are the first 2025 headliner to be confirmed.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.