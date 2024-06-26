Heathrow’s Terminal 5 introduces live music stage

In partnership with Sofar Sounds, the Heathrow Introducing Stage will showcase a range of rising British talent at the UK's largest airport

London’s Heathrow Airport has teamed with global music events company Sofar Sounds to curate its new Terminal 5 stage throughout the summer.

The Heathrow Introducing Stage is designed to showcase a diverse range of emerging British talent spanning pop, jazz, folk, R&B, soul and rock.

The first performances took place last night (25 June) during one of Heathrow’s busiest weeks in history, with 1.8 million passengers expected to pass through the airport. Acts included acoustic rock band China Bears, folk singer-songwriter The Halfway Kid and R&B artist Olivia Nelson.

“The Heathrow Introducing stage isn’t just about providing entertainment, it’s about propelling careers to new heights,” says Karoline Komolafe of Sofar Sounds. “It’s a game-changer for those aiming to break into the industry, especially with festival season at its peak, offering exposure to execs travelling through the hub – you can only get this at Heathrow.”

Sofar Sounds has hosted gigs with artists including Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Leon Bridges, Hozier and Wolf Alice. since launching in 2009.

“We’ve loved picking out who we think are the most promising and genuinely exciting acts that are starting out right now, and I think Heathrow passengers are going to have a brilliant time at the gigs,” adds Komolafe.

The Heathrow Introducing Stage will return for further performances next month on Friday 12 July and Wednesday 24 July. A record 30 million passengers are set to travel through Heathrow this summer.

“Heathrow has long been hailed as the UK’s gateway to the world,” says Heathrow’s director of services Tonia Fielding. “We’re proud that we’re providing people from around the globe the chance to experience the best of Britain’s emerging musical talent and a taste of UK culture from the moment they reach the airport, while helping British talent supercharge their careers at the same time.

“We’re gearing up for the busiest summer on record, meaning we can give artists on the Heathrow Introducing stage massive audiences to play to. As we strive to be an extraordinary airport, delivering the best travel experience in the UK, initiatives like this support our commitment to culture, innovation and excellence.”

