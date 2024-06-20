Greenfield Fest sells out 2025 early bird tickets

Promoted by Act Entertainment, the Swiss festival attracted 84k fans to Interlaken over three days last weekend

Switzerland’s Greenfield Festival has already sold out its first batch of early bird tickets for next year’s event following a successful 2024 edition.

Just over 84,000 visitors – in line with last year’s record attendance – flocked to the rock and metal gathering to see headliners Green Day, Bring Me The Horizon, The Prodigy in Interlaken, Bern, from 13-15 June.

The supporting bill featured acts such as Sum 41, Machine Head, Babymetal, Dropkick Murphys, Kraftklub and The Interrupters, with other attractions including the 30,000-cap event’s annual medieval market.

Organiser Act Entertainment says that moderate temperatures led to fewer police and paramedic call-outs than in previous years.

“The stable visitor numbers and the slight increase this year demonstrate the clear and successful positioning of the festival,” the CTS Eventim-backed promoter’s CEO Thomas Dürr tells IQ.

Next year’s festival has been announced for 12-14 June. The “limited contingent” of passes made available for 2025, priced from CHF222.50 (€233) were snapped up shortly after going on sale, with a second presale to follow.

Act is also launching a new boutique music festival in Zurich this summer. The Waterfront Festival will debut at the Kongresshaus Zurich from 11-20 July. Performers will include Stephan Eicher, Katie Melua. The Boss Hoss and the Gipsy Kings.

