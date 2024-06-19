x

news

Global Citizen Festival 2024 headliners announced

Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll and Rauw Alejandro will top the bill in New York's Central Park on 28 September

By James Hanley on 19 Jun 2024

Doja Cat


Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll and Rauw Alejandro will headline this year’s Global Citizen Festival.

The 2024 edition is set to take place in New York on Central Park’s Great Lawn on 28 September. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Global Citizen ambassador Hugh Jackman will host the event, which will also feature an appearance by Global Citizen Festival curator, Chris Martin of Coldplay.

The international advocacy organisation is calling for urgent action to defeat poverty, defend the planet and demand equitable access to nutritious food, stronger health systems and quality education.

“There’s undoubtedly a divide between what the world needs to end extreme poverty and what currently feels possible. Our mission has never been more critical,” says Hugh Evans, Global Citizen co-founder & CEO. “Together, we must hold our governments to account, and demand that businesses and foundations use their power for good. We must call for ambitious action to defeat poverty and defend the planet — there are 700 million people depending on it.”

Last year’s festival, which featured acts including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Jung Kook of BTS, was a livestream hit, generating 875,000 hours watched, with 388,000 peak viewers and 143,000 average viewers over an airtime of six hours, five minutes, according to Stream Charts.

“We all have a part we can play to help end extreme poverty and stand up for equity”

Global Citizen Festival is presented by Citi and Cisco, with major partners including Bridgewater Associates, Delta Air Lines, Motsepe Foundation, P&G, Verizon and World Wide Technology. Live Nation will serve as production partner, while iHeartMedia is exclusive US Audio Partner. The festival is produced by Diversified Production Services.

First held in 2012, the festival is the world’s longest-running global campaign calling for an end to extreme poverty. Tickets are free and can be earned by taking action on the Global Citizen app or at globalcitizenfestival.com to demand change from governments and private sector leaders.

“It’s been a few years since I was last on the Global Citizen Festival stage in Paris, and I’m excited to join forces with Global Citizen once again in Central Park this September to drive as much action as we can to make the world a better place,” says Doja Cat. “We all have a part we can play to help end extreme poverty and stand up for equity. I’m looking forward to being part of this major evening of positive change.”

In Australia in March, Melbourne’s Palais Theatre hosted Global Citizen Nights, an evening of advocacy, art and music headlined by Crowded House, which served as the finale to the Global Citizen NOW: Melbourne summit.

Last year, Global Citizen teamed with rapper Kendrick Lamar on “pioneering” new concert series Move Afrika in a bid to establish a “first-of-its-kind” touring circuit throughout Africa.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

