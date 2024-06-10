Glastonbury could take fallow year in 2026

Organiser Emily Eavis suggests the festival could take a year off after its 2025 edition to give the land at the Worthy Farm site a rest

Glastonbury Festival is likely to take a year off in 2026, according to organiser Emily Eavis.

The event, which takes place at Worthy Farm, Somerset, has a history of taking fallow years to allow the ground to recover and most recently took a break in 2018, although the 2020 and 2021 festivals were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sidetracked podcast, Eavis said: “We are due a fallow year. The fallow year is important because it gives the land a rest, and it gives the cows a chance to stay out for longer and reclaim their land.

“I think it’s important, I think it gives everybody time to just switch off and the public as well. Then you kind of go away for a bit and it feels lovely when you come back. And I think it’s quite good not to be seen to be cashing in.”

Glastonbury dropped its full 2024 lineup last week, complete with stage times. Late additions to the 26-30 June programme include James, Tems, Femi Kuti, Seasick Steve, Jamie Webster, the Staves, the Skatalites, Jalen Ngonda, the Vaccines, Johnny Flynn, Soft Play, Rachel Chinouriri, The Zutons and the Birmingham Royal Ballet.

“It’s great to see so many new features in this year’s Glastonbury app, and I hope it will enhance everyone’s experience of the festival”

Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA are this year’s Pyramid Stage headliners, with further acts including LCD Soundsystem, PJ Harvey, Little Simz, Burna Boy, Janelle Monáe, Cyndi Lauper, Michael Kiwanuka, Seventeen, Paul Heaton, Keane, Paloma Faith, Oliva Dean, Ayra Starr and Shania Twain, who will occupy the coveted Sunday teatime “legend slot”.

Vodafone has launched the new Official Glastonbury Festival App for 2024, which includes Spotify integration for the first time. Fans will be able to link their Spotify account to the app, which will provide them with personalised recommendations on artists performing at the festival based on their listening habits.

When connecting to their Spotify, users will be served with their top 10 artists from the bill, in addition to a wider selection of recommendations via the Discover More option.

The app also includes several major upgrades to the Line-up feature, offering the ability for fans to pin their favourite stages to the top, show performances grouped by stage, as well as Map Pinning, which lets festivalgoers drop pins anywhere on their festival map and share them with their friends.

“It’s great to see so many new features in this year’s Glastonbury app, and I hope it will enhance everyone’s experience of the festival, whether they’re watching at home or joining us at the farm,” adds Eavis.

