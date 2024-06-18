x

news

George Strait smashes US attendance record for ticketed gig

The Texas native drew 110,905 fans to Texas A&M's Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday 15 June

By Lisa Henderson on 18 Jun 2024


image © Bede735c

Country music legend George Strait has set an all-time attendance record for a ticketed concert in the United States.

The Texas native drew 110,905 fans to Texas A&M’s Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday 15 June, according to Billboard.

The record was previously held by the Grateful Dead, who had 107,019 fans in attendance at their 1977 show at Raceway Park in New Jersey.

Strait’s Saturday show also set a new record for Texas A&M Kyle Field for a single event (previously recorded on 11 October 2014, at 110,633, for a Texas A&M game against Ole Miss).

The event, dubbed George Strait: The King at Kyle Field, featured special guests, fellow Lone Star natives and MCA labelmates, Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman.

“George has always said he has the best fans, and there’s nothing like a Texas crowd,” said longtime promoter and Messina Touring Group founder, Louis Messina.

“George has always said he has the best fans, and there’s nothing like a Texas crowd”

“We knew the show at Kyle Field would be exciting as it’s the first-ever one of its size to be held in the stadium, but even I didn’t expect we’d sell over 100,000 tickets in just a few days.”

Strait is no stranger to setting records. According to his website, he holds more than 20 attendance records at music venues across the US.

The 72-year-old singer also had the most No. 1 singles of any artist in any genre and is the only artist to boast a Top 10 hit every year for three decades, Billboard reported.

Strait, whose new album Cowboys and Dreamers drops in September, will continue his 10-stop stadium outing alongside Chris Stapleton, supported by Little Big Town.

The country stalwarts are due to perform in Salt Lake City later this month, followed by concerts in Detroit and Chicago in July, and a show in Las Vegas in December.

“We’ve spent the last few years playing speciality one-off shows in markets he’ll likely never play again,” added Messina. “I’m excited about this summer of special shows with Chris Stapleton – it’s always been such a great experience for the fans. Bringing these magical nights from the King of Country music to fans has been one of the greatest honours of my life.”

 

