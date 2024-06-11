Fred again.. announces first-ever stadium show

The DJ and producer is set to perform at the 77,500-capacity LA Memorial Coliseum this Friday

Fred again.. has announced his first-ever stadium show, just six days in advance of it taking place.

The Grammy Award-winning British DJ and producer is set to headline the 77,500-capacity Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, US, this Friday (14 June).

The news was revealed on Sunday (9 June) and the general sale opened yesterday with tickets ranging from $59–140 (€55–130).

“We’ve been working on this for monthsssss and its definitely the maddest live show we’ve ever tried to do so far,” Fred again.. (real name Frederik Gibson) wrote in a social media announcement.

The LA Memorial Coliseum gigs, promoted by Goldenvoice, follow his three-day residency at Frost Amphitheatre in Stanford, California, which took place last week.

Earlier this year, Fred again… sold out all six of his Australian arena shows within hours of the tour announcement, including three-night stands at both Sydney’s 22,000-capacity Qudos Bank Arena and Melbourne’s 15,000-capacity Rod Laver Arena, as well as a pop-up show in the Gold Coast.

“We’ve been working on this for monthsssss and its definitely the maddest live show we’ve ever tried to do so far”

Over one million fans virtually queued for tickets to his Oz outing, snapping up more than 100,000 tickets in “a matter of hours,” according to reps for Handsome Tours, which presented the tour with sister companies Laneway Presents, TEG Live and Astral People.

Fred again.. also delivered a surprise performance at Sydney’s Opera House, for which 145,000 people queued for less than 3,000 tickets, setting the record for the biggest on-sale demand for the iconic venue.

In IQ‘s recent Electronic Music Report, Tim McGregor, MD of TEG Live in Australia, discussed how a DJ show can rival a band experience in the venues traditionally the preserve of the rock & pop or hip-hop scenes.

“DJ shows can sell as well as gigs with bands and singers, whether this be in greenfield sites, stadiums, or arenas. All the big eye-popping performances at Coachella this year (and last) seemed to be electronic – Justice, Dom Dolla, and Anyma/Eric Prydz in 2024. Artists like Fisher, Fred again.., Rüfüs du Sol, and Dom Dolla have been doing stunning business in venues that have typically been considered live concert venues. The game is changing, and quickly.”

Fred again…’s upcoming appearances also include Reading & Leeds and Helsinki’s Flow Festival.

He is represented worldwide by Wasserman Music’s Evan Hancock, Ben Shprits and Tom Schroeder.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.