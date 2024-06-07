Festivals update: Rock en Seine, Roskilde, Open’er

As the 2024 European season gets underway, the likes of Glastonbury, InMusic and Montreux Jazz have also announced their full lineups

Some of Europe’s biggest festivals have added to their lineups as the 2024 summer season gets underway.

Notable events taking place across the continent this weekend include Best Kept Secret in the Netherlands, Rock am Ring and Rock im Park in Germany, Orange Warsaw Festival in Poland and Parklife in the UK.

Meanwhile, France’s Rock en Seine, which is set for 21-25 August at Domaine national de Saint-Cloud, outside Paris, has announced 38 new acts, joining headliners Lana Del Rey, Fred again.., LCD Soundsystem, Måneskin, Massive Attack, PJ Harvey, The Offspring and The Smile.

Del Rey, who headlines the opening night, will top a 100% female line-up, supported by Rori, Towa Bird and Pomme. Other fresh additions include Kae Tempest, Venna, Sofie Royer, CVC, Joy (Anonymous), Loverman, New West, Rachel Chinouriri, Nell Mescal, BINA, Soft Launch, Monobloc, Vox Low and Yoa.

Also featuring are Durry, Emily Jeffri, Aili, Dynamite Shakers, Martha Da’ro, The Scratch, Astral Bakers, Merryn Jeann, Rallye, Dog Park, Madam, Nina Versyp, Clara Kimera, 135, Please, Geagea, Menades, Past Life Romeo, Bada-Bada, Lisa Ducasse and Joe la panic.

Elsewhere, there has been a change at the top at Denmark’s Roskilde, which runs from 29 June to 6 July, with Charli XCX stepping in to replace Kali Uchis on 5 July. SZA, Doja Cat, Foo Fighters, J Hus, PinkPantheress, 21 Savage and Skrillex are among this year’s headliners.

“Charli XCX sets new standards for hyperpop, and we are pleased to add an international name of such high calibre,” says Roskilde programme director Anders Wahrén.

Charli XCX has also joined the bill at Poland’s Open’er alongside Don Toliver and Hozier, who has been confirmed as the 3-6 July event’s final headliner. Foo Fighters, Dua Lipa and Doja Cat also top the lineup, with other acts including Måneskin, Disclosure, Ashnikko, 21 Savage, Ice Spice, Air, Loyle Carner, Michael Kiwanuka, Floating Points, Kim Gordon, Tom Morello, Sampha and Slowdive.

Croatia’s biggest open-air music festival InMusic, which was forced to cancel last year’s edition, has released the full lineup for its 2024 return from 24-26 June. The Zagreb event will be topped by The National, Hozier, Paolo Nutini and the Smashing Pumpkins. Also set to perform are Röyksopp, Gossip, Viagra Boys, Dogstar, Bombay Bicycle Club, The Gaslight Anthem, Squid and Sleaford Mods, among others.

The legendary Montreux Jazz Festival has unveiled the free programme for its 58th edition, which will take place on the shores of Lake Geneva, Switzerland, between 5-20 July 2024.

With more than 500 activities on 15 stages, the free programme is largely dedicated to promoting emerging artists and represents more than 80% of the festival’s total offering. Highlight include Kenya Grace, Good Neighbours, Sid Sriram, Marcel Dettman, Jazzbois, Venna, Dargz, Elmiene and Black Coffee.

In addition, daily workshops will include members of Deep Purple and Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason sharing their memories of Montreux in the 70s, as well as jazz artists such as Lakecia Benjamin, Faraj Suleiman and Roni Kaspi, while a workshop and four events will be dedicated to iconic French artist Serge Gainsbourg on 14 July.

The free events will run alongside the main festival lineup, which will star the likes of Raye, Sting, Massive Attack, Kraftwerk, Janelle Monáe, PJ Harvey, Smashing Pumpkins, Jungle, Duran Duran, Rag’n’Bone Man, Yussef Dayes, André 3000 and Alice Cooper.

Also in Switzerland, hip-hop festival Openair Frauenfield, scheduled for 11-13 July, will feature acts including Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, Offset, Don Toliver, Apache 207, Gunna, Ice Spice, Skepta, Shirin David and D-Block Europe.

However, Weihern Openair has come to an end after 10 years. The Swiss festival traditionally took place in St Gallen in mid-September, after the main season.

“This decision was not easy for us, but after careful consideration and evaluation of various factors, we have decided that this is the right time to close this chapter,” says a statement.

Glastonbury has dropped its full 2024 lineup, complete with stage times

The association behind the event had reportedly run into deficits over the past two years due to declining visitor numbers.

“One of the main reasons is that at the end of the festival season we were unable to motivate enough people or visitors to come to the Weihern to enjoy music,” says Kajo Bischof, organising committee member of the Weihern Openair Association, as per FM1 Today. “We noticed that the demand to go to festivals at this time of year has dropped significantly.”

Plus, the UK’s Glastonbury festival has dropped its full 2024 lineup, complete with stage times. Late additions to the 26-30 June programme include James, Tems, Femi Kuti, Seasick Steve, Jamie Webster, the Staves, the Skatalites, Jalen Ngonda, the Vaccines, Johnny Flynn, Soft Play, Rachel Chinouriri, The Zutons and the Birmingham Royal Ballet. Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA are this year’s Pyramid Stage headliners.

Lastly, London concert series BST Hyde Park has fleshed out this year’s supporting cast, with Hans Zimmer, Seal, Zucchero, Katherine Jenkins and Matteo Bocelli joining headliner Andrea Bocelli on 5 July.

In addition, Gary Clark Jr, Cannons, Somebody’s Child, Red Rum Club, Keo, The Meffs, Daydreamers and Nieve Ella bolster Kings of Leon’s 30 June show with previously announced special guests Paolo Nutini and The Vaccines. And MARINA, Anitta and ALTÉGO will perform before Kylie Minogue’s headline set on 13 July.

