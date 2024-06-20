Eras Tour ‘to generate £300m for London economy’

A range of special events have been set up across the UK capital to mark the launch of Taylor Swift's eight-night Wembley Stadium run

London’s economy is set to benefit to the tune of £300 million (€355m) as the UK capital prepares to host more performances of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour than any other city in the world.

Swift launches her eight-night run at Wembley Stadium this weekend, with three shows from 21-23 June. She will then return later this summer for the remaining five dates on 15-17 & 19-20 August.

The 80,000-cap shows will see her crowned as the biggest-selling female artist to ever perform at the London venue, in addition to setting a new record for the longest residency of a solo artist at Wembley.

“The Eras Tour has broken records and created huge excitement so I’m delighted that Taylor Swift has chosen to perform more nights in London than anywhere else in the world,” says London mayor Sadiq Khan. “Her eight performances will bring nearly 700,000 fans from across the country and beyond to Wembley Stadium, providing a huge boost to our hospitality industry and further proof that London is the greatest city in the world to watch live music.

A range of special events and celebrations have been set up across London to mark the performances: Wembley Park is hosting two new public artworks, including a giant mural on the Spanish Steps, while Transport for London (TfL) has reimagined the Tube map in her honour with an exclusive pull-out in Friday’s Evening Standard.

A Taylor trail (#LDNTaylorsVersion) will celebrate places across the capital that are referenced in her music, with venues displaying new vinyl stickers in their windows to welcome Swifties and share other locations of interest. Plus, Visit London, the official visitor guide to London, has created an online guide for Swifties to make the most of the capital.

“As Taylor prepares for Friday’s opening performance, we are proud to give her and her fans a big London welcome, with celebrations across the capital including a special Tube map, trail and murals in her honour,” adds Khan. “I encourage Swifties to not only enjoy the fantastic shows, but also make the most of everything London has to offer, and hope that even more people are encouraged to enjoy the incredible live music available in our city.”

The £300m estimate was calculated using data from UKInbound’s Tourism Statistics for 2018, and adjusted for inflation. The data showed that, excluding day visits, each domestic and international tourist to the UK generated about £396 to the UK economy in 2018. That figure was then multiplied by 640,000 – the expected audience at Wembley Stadium across the Swift gigs.

Other notable concerts in London this summer include the Foo Fighters and Burna Boy at London Stadium, Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, J Hus and Doja Cat at Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, Kylie, SZA and Stray Kids at BST Hyde Park, and Bruce Springsteen, Green Day and AC/DC at Wembley Stadium.

Swift fans have been reportedly targeted by suspected scammers on Airbnb ahead of the London shows

New polling from Visit London shows that 54% of people said they’d consider travelling to London for a music event in the past year – higher than New York, LA, Paris and other UK cities. In addition, 76% would extend their trip after visiting a music event in the city.

“The tourism impact of the tour is expected to be huge: with flight bookings to London up as much as 34% compared to 2023, and hotel searches four times higher in the week leading up to her second leg in August,” adds Laura Citron OBE, CEO of Visit London. “Music and entertainment continue to be leading motivators for visitors to London.”

Meanwhile, the BBC reports that Swift fans have been targeted by suspected scammers on Airbnb ahead of the London shows. New profiles set up on the website advertised nearby properties for rental that appeared to use AI images and multiple people advertising the same room. In some cases, they featured stock images used by estate agents for homes which have not yet been built.

Airbnb says it has “zero tolerance for fake listings”, adding that the properties have been removed.

