news

Dubai Opera closes record-breaking season

The 2,000-capacity venue hosted 250,000 guests, 100 productions and 200 performances in the 2023/24 season

By Lisa Henderson on 14 Jun 2024

Dubai Opera team


Dubai Opera has heralded a record-breaking 2023/24 season, shattering previous attendance records.

The 2,000-capacity venue in Downtown Dubai drew over 250,000 people in the 12-month period – the highest number since the venue’s opening in 2016.

In the same period, the venue staged over 100 productions and 200 performances, spanning opera, ballet, symphonic, musicals, and concerts.

Seafret, David Garrett, Jethro Tull, Ali Sethi, Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells and Matteo Bocelli were among the musical artists to grace the stage.

“The past season has been a testament to Dubai Opera’s role as a ‘House of Cultures,’ and we are extremely proud to have set a new attendance record,” says Paolo Petrocelli, head of Dubai Opera.

“This achievement demonstrates the growing appreciation and support for the arts in Dubai”

“This achievement demonstrates the growing appreciation and support for the arts in Dubai. We look forward to building on this success and providing even more extraordinary experiences for our patrons.”

Non-musical highlights from the year include the UAE premiere of the Orchestra of Teatro alla Scala, MusicAeterna Orchestra, Rome Opera Ballet and Matilda the musical. While The Phantom of the Opera made its triumphant return, with the Phantom role performed by an Arab lead for the first time.

The venue also introduced new initiatives including Film Music Week, a music programme that celebrates the magic of film music.

Dubai Opera, developed by Emaar, is the city’s only purpose-built multi-format theatre, with an auditorium of 2,000 seats and a studio that accommodates up to 250 patrons.

Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena has also hit a milestone this week, celebrating five “monumental” years since it opened.

Read more about the burgeoning live entertainment markets in the Gulf States in this in-depth market report.

 

