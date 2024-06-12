x

Coca-Cola Arena marks five ‘monumental’ years

The ASM Global-operated arena in Dubai has staged 390 international acts including Alicia Keys, Chris Brown and Bryan Adams

By Lisa Henderson on 12 Jun 2024

Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai’s first and largest multipurpose indoor venue, is marking five “monumental” years since it opened.

The ASM Global-operated arena launched on 6 June 2019 with a sold-out show from Canadian comedian Russell Peters.

Since then, the 17,000-capacity venue has hosted over 251 live shows and staged 390 international artists including Alicia Keys, Chris Brown, Bryan Adams, 50 Cent, Tiesto and Martin Garrix.

It has also hosted several renowned comedians such as Kevin Hart, Michael McIntyre and Trevor Noah, as well as sporting events such as the Euroleague Basketball Next Generation Tournament.

“This milestone is a testament to the unwavering support of our fans, partners and stakeholders”

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate five years of operations at Coca-Cola Arena,” says Mark Jan Kar, general manager of Coca-Cola Arena. “This milestone is a testament to the unwavering support of our fans, partners and stakeholders. As a collective, we are driven to innovate, collaborate and create live experiences including welcoming Dubai’s first professional basketball franchise in Q4, proving our commitment to positioning Dubai as the destination for world-class sports and entertainment.”

In IQ’s Global Arena Guide 2023, Kar said that he’s excited about the momentum being generated in what’s becoming a prominent destination for international acts.

“We could probably fill 52 weeks of the year with Arabic and Asian content, but that’s not our strategy,” he explains. “With a large expatriate population as well, we want to present the city of Dubai with all types and genres of entertainment.”

Upcoming events at Coca-Cola Arena include Jason Derulo, Macklemore, Enrique Iglesias and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Elsewhere in Dubai, outdoor shows are evolving with Untold becoming the Emirate’s first mega fsetival and Green Day announcing their Middle East debut at the 30,000-capacity outdoor Expo City Dubai.

 

News|26 Jan 2024

Justin Timberlake unveils first tour in five years

The American singer-songwriter has revealed the dates for the North American leg of The Forget Tomorrow World Tour

The model has already been "successfully implemented" at many US shows
News|26 Mar 2024

Keychange reveals impact over last five years

Since 2018, Keychange has invested over €2.75 million in 306 participants in its flagship talent development programme across five cohorts

News|15 Feb 2024

Leeds’ first direct arena celebrates 10 years

IQ speaks to the visionaries who helped make the first decade of Leeds' first direct arena such a success

Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
News|19 Apr 2024

Dubai events to proceed after floods

The UAE has experienced its worst rain since 1949 this week, recording double its yearly average of rain in a single day

Anna Sjölund, ASM Global
News|30 May 2024

The Solutionist: Anna Sjölund’s 25 years in live

Having made a name for herself as one of the industry's most reliable and quick-thinking promoters, Sjölund is embarking on a new era of her career...

