news

DEAG spins off hip-hop division into District Live

"With District Live, the DEAG Group has gained a strong, internationally operating brand for the entire urban culture and hip-hop sector"

By Lisa Henderson on 20 Jun 2024

Alex Handwerker, District Live

Alex Handwerker, District Live


Deutsche Entertainment (DEAG) has spun off its hip-hop booking division into a standalone brand called District Live.

The Berlin-headquartered firm says this is “the next logical step” after launching the division in 2022, with Alexander Handwerker at the helm.

The division, which focuses on booking for up-and-coming hip-hop talents, sold 70,000 tickets in its first year.

District Lives artist roster includes Tream, who has already sold over 100,000 tickets for his second tour in 2024; Bausa, who will be performing 17 shows in Germany, Austria and Switzerland in February 2025; and Avaion, who embarked on a sold-out European tour in May.

“With District Live, we are deliberately creating a brand that gives urban/hip-hop acts a strong representation and optimal staging”

“With District Live, we are deliberately creating a brand that gives urban/hip-hop acts a strong representation and optimal staging,” says Alex Handwerker, managing director of District Live.

“As a booking agency, we focus on up-and-coming artists at an early stage so that we can accompany them on their way from the very beginning. We also work together with established artists to further develop their performances and give them a new, unique standing in the scene.”

Detlef Kornett, CEO DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG, adds: “With District Live, the DEAG Group has gained a strong, internationally operating brand for the entire urban culture and hip-hop sector. We are particularly proud that this foundation with Alex Handwerker comes from our own ranks, and we wish Alex and District Live, together with DEAG, every success in the future and look forward to further cooperation within the entire group.”

The upcoming July/August edition of IQ will spotlight the German hip-hop market.

 

Read More Like This

News|01 Feb 2024

Tele2 Arena to host Sweden’s biggest hip-hop gig

Swedish rapper Ant Wan will make history at the 45,000-cap Stockholm stadium this October, promoted by FKP Scorpio Sweden

News|20 Feb 2024

DEAG’s MyTicket installs commercial director

Sebastian Kahlich previously spent four years as director of sales & marketing for Central Europe at Ticketmaster

News|23 Mar 2024

DEAG announces management handover

Co-CEO Detlef Kornett will take sole leadership of the company as founder Peter Schwenkow moves to an advisory role

News|02 Apr 2024

Mixed results in DEAG 2023 year-end figures

The Berlin-headquartered firm has achieved its forecast target of over 10 million tickets sold in 2023, though revenue dropped year on year

News|30 May 2024

‘Very good’ ticket sales help DEAG to solid Q1

The German-headquartered live entertainment giant's first quarter revenues of €52 million were up 7% year-on-year

