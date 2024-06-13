Date revealed for 2024 LIVE Awards

The third annual ceremony, which hosts over 600 guests from the live music sector, will be held on 11 December at London's Troxy

The 2024 LIVE Awards will take place on Wednesday 11 December at Troxy in East London, it has been confirmed.

The third annual event will welcome more than 600 guests from across the live music sector including promoters, venues, agents, festivals and artist managers.

Nominations, which can be submitted online will open on 8 July and close on 11 October. Shortlists for each category, which will be chosen by a panel of industry experts, will then be announced on 21 October.

Tables and individual seats for the awards are now available and include a drinks reception, dinner with wine and petit fours, three hours of complimentary drinks, and an afterparty.

UK-based ticketing company Skiddle has been announced as The LIVE Awards new headline sponsor, joining the event’s other primary sponsors Ticketmaster, PRS for Music, PPL and Equals Money.

“We are delighted to demonstrate our ongoing support for live music by becoming the headline sponsor and official ticketing partner of these important awards, which celebrate and recognise the individuals and companies doing amazing things across our sector,” says Duncan King, Skiddle’s head of festivals and partnerships.

“We will be recognising some of the biggest and most influential names in live music”

LIVE (Live music Industry Venues & Entertainment) is the voice of the UK’s live music and entertainment business, representing a federation of 16 live music industry associations.

“This year we will be taking The LIVE Awards to a new level with our production partners, who include LS Events, Universal Pixels, Lighthouse and James Wilson Events, building on the success of previous years,” adds Gaby Cartwright, head of partnerships for LIVE and The LIVE Awards. “We will be recognising some of the biggest and most influential names in live music and of course celebrating achievements from across the sector during the preceding 12 months.

“We are also really pleased to welcome Skiddle as our headline sponsors and ticketing partners this year. They are passionate advocates for live music and theirs and our other four primary partner’s support is much appreciated.”

As LIVE’s primary annual fundraising event, all proceeds from the awards will go towards directly supporting the trade body’s ongoing work engaging government on a range of sector issues, as well as supporting members to meet their sustainability goals while fostering a more diverse, equitable and inclusive working environment.

A limited amount of sponsorship opportunities are still available for this year’s LIVE Awards. Interested parties should contact Gaby Cartwright on [email protected] for more information.

Tickets for the LIVE Awards 2024 can be purchased here.

