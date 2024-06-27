Coldplay, Live Nation form committee for sustainability study

Sign up for IQ Index
Over 50 industry experts including Michael Rapino, Jessica Koravos, Josh Javor and Ellie Goulding will contribute to the forthcoming report
By Lisa Henderson on 27 Jun 2024
Coldplay, Live Nation, Warner Music Group (WMG) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have announced an advisory committee for their study of the live music industry’s carbon footprint.
The Assessment Report of Live Music and Climate Change in the US and the UK, announced in January, will suggest practical solutions to reduce the environmental impact of live music events “at every level,” from pubs and clubs to stadiums.
The next phase of the study involves the assembly of an advisory committee of over 50 music industry experts and veterans across core areas including venue management, tour management and production, artist relations, and sustainability.
Michael Rapino (president & CEO, Live Nation) Robert Kyncl, (CEO, Warner Music Group), Ellie Goulding (artist), Jessica Koravos (co-chair, president OVG) and Josh Javor (partner & co-head of WME) are among the committee members.
“As I’ve been saying for many years, we urgently need data-driven action on climate and nature breakdown in every area,” says Ellie Goulding, artist & advisory committee member. “This is the first time a study like this has taken place at this scale, including all the different parts of the industry ecosystem, from artists and promoters to management and labels and I’m really pleased to support that level of collaboration.”
Prof. John E. Fernandez, director, MIT Environmental Solutions Initiative, which is conducting the study, adds: “With the participation of the advisory committee and contributions of data from various sources, we are well on our way to producing a significant contribution to knowledge that can support meaningful actions to address climate change.”
Additional contributions will come from various organisations, NGOs and charities that work within the live music ecosystem including REVERB, Support+Feed, Julie’s Bicycle, Global Citizen and Client Earth.
The report, initially anticipated to be complete in July 2024, has been extended to allow for more comprehensive data collection and analysis. It is now expected to be released in the autumn of 2024. The aim remains to:
See the full list of advisory committee members below.
Adam Hatton, Founder and Managing Director of Global Motion Ltd.
Adam Met, PhD. Executive Director, Planet Reimagined, Member of AJR
Alex Pollock, Artist Manager & Touring Consultant, Baron Global
Ali Viles, RF Engineer, Coldplay
Andrew Thornton, Production Manager, Harry Styles / Shawn Mendes
Arlene Moon, Co-Manager, Coldplay
Baz Halpin, Production Director Silent House, Taylor Swift
Brian Levine, President, Projects TAIT
Caius Pawson, Founder of YOUNG and Murmur
Chris Kansy, Production Manager / Concert Touring Industry
Ciaran Flaherty, Tour Director Global Touring, Live Nation
Clyde Lawrence, Bandleader/Producer/Songwriter for Lawrence, Co-Founder of SB Sound Solutions Inc.
Danielle Magalhaes, Global Climate Action Team Lead, UNFCCC
Danny Rukasin, Manager, Billie Eilish
Dick Massey, Production Coordinator, Billie Eilish | Tour Manager, Finneas
Dr. Craig Jones, Director, Circular Ecology
Ellie Goulding, Artist
Frederic Opsomer, Vice President PRG Global Scenic, MD PRG Projects | Member of the “Major Tom” sustainability initiative
Glenda Yoder, Associate Director, FARM AID
Harlan Frey, EVP of Touring and Artist Development, Atlantic Records
Jaime Nack, President, Three Squares Inc.
Jared Braverman, SVP Touring, Live Nation
Jason Bailer Losh, Director of Environmental, GCL/ Rock-it Cargo
Jean-Oliver Dalphond, Partner & CCO, PixMob, formerly ICLEI
Jessica Koravos, Co-chair, President OVG
Joel Eriksson, Tour Manager, Fred Again..
Jonathan Kessler, Manager, Depeche Mode (Baron Management)
Jordan Cohen, Tour Manager, Producer, Musician in Lawrence | Co-Owner of SB Sound Solutions
Jordan Wolosky, COO & General Manager, AG Artists, LLC
Jules Davis, Operations and A&R Manager, AG Artists, LLC
Josh Javor, Partner & Co-Head of London Music Department, WME
Kristen Fulmer, Head of Sustainability, OVG, Director, GOAL
Kyle Devine, Professor and Head of Research Training, Department of Musicology. University of Oslo
Lesley Olenik, SVP, Global Touring Live Nation
Lindsay Arell, Chief Sustainability Officer, ASM Global
Lucy August-Perna, Head of Sustainability, Live Nation
Luke Howell, Founder & Director, Hope Solutions
Madeleine Smith, Director ESG, Warner Music Group
Mandi Frost, Co-Manager, Coldplay
Mark Wong, Associate Professor/Senior Lecturer and Deputy Head of Urban Studies, University of Glasgow
Matt Brennan, Professor of Popular Music, University of Glasgow
Matthias Christner, Head of Innovation, D&B Audiotechnik
Max Tischler, Sustainability Manager, Jack Johnson Music
Michael Rapino, President & CEO, Live Nation
Molly Hawkins, Creative Director, Harry Styles
Prof Neil Thomas MBE, Founder & Director of Atelier One
Nicole Massey, Production Manager for Billie Eilish and FINNEAS
Paul Johnson, Creative Design Director, NeonBlack Design
Paul Schurink MBE, Co-founder, CEO Showpower
Paul Traynor, Stage Manager / Head Electrician, Coldplay
Phil Harvey, Manager, Coldplay
Rebecca Travis, Tour Manager, RT Tour Management Limited (Florence + The Machine, Gorillaz, various others)
Professor Richard Betts MBE, Head of Climate Impacts Research, University of Exeter
Rob Scully, Director, ZAP Concepts
Robert Hewett, MD, Stage Truck
Robert Kyncl, CEO, Warner Music Group
Robin Shaw, Co-Founder, Upstaging, Inc
Rosemary Enobakhare, Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategy, Policy, and Strategic Engagement, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Sooner Routhier, Production Designer and Creative Producer, The Playground
Steve Heaver, CEO, Involved Group
Tadia “T” Taylor, Live Event Producer, Talent Buyer, Music Equality Activist, W.O.Q.E.- Women of Qolor Entertainment
Tina Farris, Tour Director/Programmer/Producer, Goodtime Girl Media
Tom Chauncey, Partisan Arts, Agent / CEO
Tom Schroeder, Executive Vice President, Wasserman Music
Tom See, President, LiveNation Venues
Tony Smith, Sound Designer, Audio Director for Coldplay
