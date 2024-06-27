Coldplay, Live Nation form committee for sustainability study

Over 50 industry experts including Michael Rapino, Jessica Koravos, Josh Javor and Ellie Goulding will contribute to the forthcoming report

Coldplay, Live Nation, Warner Music Group (WMG) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have announced an advisory committee for their study of the live music industry’s carbon footprint.

The Assessment Report of Live Music and Climate Change in the US and the UK, announced in January, will suggest practical solutions to reduce the environmental impact of live music events “at every level,” from pubs and clubs to stadiums.

The next phase of the study involves the assembly of an advisory committee of over 50 music industry experts and veterans across core areas including venue management, tour management and production, artist relations, and sustainability.

Michael Rapino (president & CEO, Live Nation) Robert Kyncl, (CEO, Warner Music Group), Ellie Goulding (artist), Jessica Koravos (co-chair, president OVG) and Josh Javor (partner & co-head of WME) are among the committee members.

“As I’ve been saying for many years, we urgently need data-driven action on climate and nature breakdown in every area,” says Ellie Goulding, artist & advisory committee member. “This is the first time a study like this has taken place at this scale, including all the different parts of the industry ecosystem, from artists and promoters to management and labels and I’m really pleased to support that level of collaboration.”

Prof. John E. Fernandez, director, MIT Environmental Solutions Initiative, which is conducting the study, adds: “With the participation of the advisory committee and contributions of data from various sources, we are well on our way to producing a significant contribution to knowledge that can support meaningful actions to address climate change.”

Additional contributions will come from various organisations, NGOs and charities that work within the live music ecosystem including REVERB, Support+Feed, Julie’s Bicycle, Global Citizen and Client Earth.

The report, initially anticipated to be complete in July 2024, has been extended to allow for more comprehensive data collection and analysis. It is now expected to be released in the autumn of 2024. The aim remains to:

Develop a comprehensive assessment of the relationship between live music and climate change.

Identify key areas where the industry and concertgoers can make tangible improvements to reduce emissions and drive planet-positive outcomes.

Provide a detailed analysis of the latest developments in technology and practices that industry players can tap into.

See the full list of advisory committee members below.

Adam Hatton, Founder and Managing Director of Global Motion Ltd.

Adam Met, PhD. Executive Director, Planet Reimagined, Member of AJR

Alex Pollock, Artist Manager & Touring Consultant, Baron Global

Ali Viles, RF Engineer, Coldplay

Andrew Thornton, Production Manager, Harry Styles / Shawn Mendes

Arlene Moon, Co-Manager, Coldplay

Baz Halpin, Production Director Silent House, Taylor Swift

Brian Levine, President, Projects TAIT

Caius Pawson, Founder of YOUNG and Murmur

Chris Kansy, Production Manager / Concert Touring Industry

Ciaran Flaherty, Tour Director Global Touring, Live Nation

Clyde Lawrence, Bandleader/Producer/Songwriter for Lawrence, Co-Founder of SB Sound Solutions Inc.

Danielle Magalhaes, Global Climate Action Team Lead, UNFCCC

Danny Rukasin, Manager, Billie Eilish

Dick Massey, Production Coordinator, Billie Eilish | Tour Manager, Finneas

Dr. Craig Jones, Director, Circular Ecology

Ellie Goulding, Artist

Frederic Opsomer, Vice President PRG Global Scenic, MD PRG Projects | Member of the “Major Tom” sustainability initiative

Glenda Yoder, Associate Director, FARM AID

Harlan Frey, EVP of Touring and Artist Development, Atlantic Records

Jaime Nack, President, Three Squares Inc.

Jared Braverman, SVP Touring, Live Nation

Jason Bailer Losh, Director of Environmental, GCL/ Rock-it Cargo

Jean-Oliver Dalphond, Partner & CCO, PixMob, formerly ICLEI

Jessica Koravos, Co-chair, President OVG

Joel Eriksson, Tour Manager, Fred Again..

Jonathan Kessler, Manager, Depeche Mode (Baron Management)

Jordan Cohen, Tour Manager, Producer, Musician in Lawrence | Co-Owner of SB Sound Solutions

Jordan Wolosky, COO & General Manager, AG Artists, LLC

Jules Davis, Operations and A&R Manager, AG Artists, LLC

Josh Javor, Partner & Co-Head of London Music Department, WME

Kristen Fulmer, Head of Sustainability, OVG, Director, GOAL

Kyle Devine, Professor and Head of Research Training, Department of Musicology. University of Oslo

Lesley Olenik, SVP, Global Touring Live Nation

Lindsay Arell, Chief Sustainability Officer, ASM Global

Lucy August-Perna, Head of Sustainability, Live Nation

Luke Howell, Founder & Director, Hope Solutions

Madeleine Smith, Director ESG, Warner Music Group

Mandi Frost, Co-Manager, Coldplay

Mark Wong, Associate Professor/Senior Lecturer and Deputy Head of Urban Studies, University of Glasgow

Matt Brennan, Professor of Popular Music, University of Glasgow

Matthias Christner, Head of Innovation, D&B Audiotechnik

Max Tischler, Sustainability Manager, Jack Johnson Music

Michael Rapino, President & CEO, Live Nation

Molly Hawkins, Creative Director, Harry Styles

Prof Neil Thomas MBE, Founder & Director of Atelier One

Nicole Massey, Production Manager for Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

Paul Johnson, Creative Design Director, NeonBlack Design

Paul Schurink MBE, Co-founder, CEO Showpower

Paul Traynor, Stage Manager / Head Electrician, Coldplay

Phil Harvey, Manager, Coldplay

Rebecca Travis, Tour Manager, RT Tour Management Limited (Florence + The Machine, Gorillaz, various others)

Professor Richard Betts MBE, Head of Climate Impacts Research, University of Exeter

Rob Scully, Director, ZAP Concepts

Robert Hewett, MD, Stage Truck

Robert Kyncl, CEO, Warner Music Group

Robin Shaw, Co-Founder, Upstaging, Inc

Rosemary Enobakhare, Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategy, Policy, and Strategic Engagement, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Sooner Routhier, Production Designer and Creative Producer, The Playground

Steve Heaver, CEO, Involved Group

Tadia “T” Taylor, Live Event Producer, Talent Buyer, Music Equality Activist, W.O.Q.E.- Women of Qolor Entertainment

Tina Farris, Tour Director/Programmer/Producer, Goodtime Girl Media

Tom Chauncey, Partisan Arts, Agent / CEO

Tom Schroeder, Executive Vice President, Wasserman Music

Tom See, President, LiveNation Venues

Tony Smith, Sound Designer, Audio Director for Coldplay

