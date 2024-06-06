CAA trio appointed co-heads of global touring

Emma Banks, Darryl Eaton and Rick Roskin will be tasked with overseeing the department’s continued global growth

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has announced senior agents Emma Banks, Darryl Eaton and Rick Roskin as co-heads of global touring.

The trio, all long-time senior members of the firm’s leadership team, will oversee the department’s continued international growth and build upon the work of predecessor Rob Light, who was recently named CAA MD after 25 years as head of global touring.

“With the most talented team of agents ever at one agency, and serving the most influential artists in the world, we see unlimited opportunities ahead,” say Roskin, Eaton and Banks. “The live business has never been stronger nor had more momentum, and artists have never had more ways to express themselves and grow their careers, making this an absolutely incredible time to help chart CAA’s path for the future.

“We’re fortunate to have shared in the success, stability and uniquely strong culture that the department has enjoyed under Rob’s outstanding leadership. Our vision, and commitment moving forward, is to foster cutting-edge ideas that drive the market and ensure that CAA remains the most exciting and empowering agency for the industry’s best agents and artists to thrive.”

With employees in Los Angeles, Nashville, London, New York, Austin, Miami, and Toronto, CAA’s Global Touring department boasts a roster including The Weeknd, Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, John Mayer, Rüfüs Du Sol, Jelly Roll, Kelly Clarkson, Blink-182, Kelsea Ballerini, Peso Pluma, Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, Trevor Noah, Red Hot Chili Peppers and David Guetta. In the past year, CAA has booked more than 38,000 shows.

Banks has co-led the agency’s now 60-person London music office since joining CAA in 2006. In addition to her new leadership position, she serves on CAA’s internal agency board and also chairs UK music therapy charity Nordoff and Robbins.

Eaton and Roskin became CAA’s co-heads of contemporary music for North America in 2015, running the day-to-day operations of the North American touring department and supporting more than 100 agents and 280 employees.

Eaton, who joined CAA’s mailroom in 1991, has led the agency’s efforts to launch and grow its electronic, Latin, and hip-hop/R&B divisions, while Roskin began his career at CAA and has worked in the touring department for 35 years. He was an original member of CAA’s internal agency board, formed in 2020, and was part of the company’s leadership group that completed the integration of talent agency ICM.

“CAA remains the dominant music and comedy touring agency thanks to a profoundly deep culture of collaboration, innovation, and unyielding devotion to clients,” says Light, who recently signed a long-term contract to remain at CAA, alongside all the other MDs. “For years, Darryl, Rick and Emma have been extraordinary partners to me in leading our touring group in North America and London, respectively. I am immensely proud of all that we have achieved to date and look forward to what they will create in the years ahead.

“Along with my new strategic responsibilities, I look forward to continuing to sign and empower great artists, creatively build long-term careers, and mentor young executives.”

“Rick, Darryl and Emma have long been among the most talented and widely admired leaders in the industry, not to mention three of the best agents in the world,” adds CAA co-chair and CEO Bryan Lourd. “The leadership role they each already play at CAA has earned them deep respect and trust among our colleagues across all departments.”

