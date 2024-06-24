CAA hires veteran agent Cheryl Paglierani

Paglierani, who joins from UTA, has helped guide the live careers of artists such as Post Malone, 21 Savage and Dominic Fike

Veteran music agent Cheryl Paglierani, who has helped guide the live careers of artists such as Post Malone, 21 Savage and Dominic Fike, has joined CAA.

Paglierani joins the company’s global touring department from UTA, where she most recently served as a partner. She has played a pivotal role in the rise of clients including 21 Savage, who sold more than 140,000 tickets for his recent 30-date North American amphitheatre tour and will be headlining a number of European festivals this summer.

She has also worked with Post Malone from early in his career and throughout his development to becoming a worldwide superstar.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cheryl to CAA,” say Darryl Eaton & Rick Roskin, co-heads of global touring. “Cheryl has a deep understanding of artists and how they envision their careers, and she brings the expertise and tenacity to help make them a reality. Her acumen, experience, and character will make her an outstanding member of our team.”

Los Angeles-based Paglierani served a stint at CAA, as well as William Morris, earlier in her career and went on to work for The Agency Group prior to its acquisition by UTA in 2015.

“It’s an incredible feeling to return to CAA,” says Paglierani. “I’m excited to work with this extremely talented and driven team. I’ve been lucky to call so many of them friends for years and can’t wait to hit the ground running together.”

CAA, whose touring clients include The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Blink-182, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has booked more than 38,000 shows over the last year.

“Cheryl is highly respected in the music industry for her ability to identify and elevate emerging talent and foster the careers of superstars,” says CAA’s co-chair and CEO Bryan Lourd. “Today’s announcement underscores the strength and momentum of CAA’s touring business and also speaks to the agency’s ongoing commitment to helping develop the careers of next-generation artists.”

Separately, the agency has named Elizabeth A Morrison as its first global head of inclusion, recruiting and development.

In her new position, she will lead the teams overseeing ongoing inclusion efforts, learning and development, in addition to recruiting programs across the agency’s offices and divisions.

“We are thrilled to have Elizabeth join us,” says CAA co-chair Richard Lovett, as per Deadline. “We always prioritise the development of our colleagues and an inclusive environment within our walls and beyond. Elizabeth’s professional experiences and expertise will further bolster CAA as a professional home where people of all backgrounds can be inspired daily, grow their careers, and best serve our clients.”

Morrison’s past roles include chief diversity, equity & inclusion officer and VP global talent management at Levi Strauss, having previously overseen diversity & belonging at Live Nation.

“I have long admired CAA for its highly regarded focus on collaboration and community, and for the agency’s deep and optimistic belief in what’s possible for employees and clients,” adds Morrison. “I am passionate about championing experiences that allow individuals to present their full and best selves within the workplace, and look forward to joining my new partners on this ever-evolving journey.”

Read IQ’s latest feature about how live music firms are diversifying the workforce here.

