x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Birmingham arena renamed in new sponsorship deal

The NEC Group's 15,600-cap Resorts World Arena will be called bp pulse LIVE from 1 September as part of the agreement

By James Hanley on 11 Jun 2024

bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham


Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena is to be renamed bp pulse LIVE as part of a new sponsorship agreement between the NEC Group and the UK electric vehicle (EV) charging network.

Located on the NEC Campus, the 15,600-cap venue will adopt its new name on 1 September.

“We are delighted to partner with the innovative bp pulse, providing electrifying experiences in the venue as well as supporting audiences to make the transition to electric vehicles,” says NEC Group CEO Melanie Smith. “The best partners are those who can add value for the millions of live-event fans that walk through our doors each year, so we can’t wait to start working with bp pulse.”

The deal expands bp pulse’s relationships in the music industry, which already include its sponsorship of community music charity, Music Workshop, and title sponsorship of CarFest, the UK’s largest family fundraising festival.

“We are excited by our thrilling new partnership and to add our name to such a prestigious music venue”

“We are excited by our thrilling new partnership and to add our name to such a prestigious music venue,” says Elen Macaskill, chief customer officer at bp pulse. “Our focus at bp pulse is on delivering convenient and reliable EV charging for customers. By teaming up with a well-known arena at the heart of the UK, we aim to raise awareness of our brand and confidence in EV charging, given how conveniently close it is to our EV charging Gigahub.”

Upcoming concerts at the venue include Doja Cat, Girls Aloud, Deep Purple, The Corrs, Charli XCX, Culture Club, Craig David, Snow Patrol, Gabrielle, Twenty One Pilots and Andre Rieu.

“As the arena takes on a new headline partner in bp pulse LIVE we wish them every success and also look forward to continuing our relationship and affiliation with NEC Group,” adds Vince Williams, marketing director for Resorts World Birmingham. “Enjoying a position adjacent to the arena, we look forward to playing our part in the exciting developments for the NEC in the years to come.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|28 Feb 2024

Utilita Arena Birmingham extends sponsorship deal

The naming rights agreement will now run until at least 2030 following a seven-figure extension to the partnership

News|22 Feb 2024

Metropolis Music launches Birmingham summer series

The 4,999-cap Centenary Square Summer Series will debut in the city across the August Bank Holiday weekend

Strawberry Arena, Sweden
News|15 Jan 2024

ASM Global’s Friends Arena in Stockholm renamed

Sweden's largest stadium (cap. 60,000), which is home to the national football team, will go under a new name from mid-July

News|09 Apr 2024

First Direct extends Leeds Arena rights deal

Partnership with ASM Global venue will now run for another seven years

An artist's impression of the Co-op Live arena
News|22 Feb 2024

Rival Manchester arena operators in licensing row

Oak View Group alleges that AO Arena operator ASM Global's objections to its application for Co-op Live are "competition based"

Most Viewed Stories

news|10 Jun 2024

Rock am Ring/Rock im Park confirm 2025 headliner

news|11 Jun 2024

40+ UK festivals cancelled: What’s going on?

feature|10 Jun 2024

A rave new world: Electronic music report 2024

news|10 Jun 2024

Glastonbury could take fallow year in 2026

news|07 Jun 2024

Festivals update: Rock en Seine, Roskilde, Open’er

news|10 Jun 2024

Boomtown creates ‘blacklist’ over hateful comments

news|07 Jun 2024

AEG Global Partnerships seeks naming rights deals

news|07 Jun 2024

170k tickets sold for The Piece Hall summer season

news|10 Jun 2024

Cancelled Swiss fest announces compensation scheme

comment|07 Jun 2024

Support for early career promoters is vital

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|28 Feb 2024

Utilita Arena Birmingham extends sponsorship deal

The naming rights agreement will now run until at least 2030 following a seven-figure extension to the partnership

News|22 Feb 2024

Metropolis Music launches Birmingham summer series

The 4,999-cap Centenary Square Summer Series will debut in the city across the August Bank Holiday weekend

Strawberry Arena, Sweden
News|15 Jan 2024

ASM Global’s Friends Arena in Stockholm renamed

Sweden's largest stadium (cap. 60,000), which is home to the national football team, will go under a new name from mid-July

News|09 Apr 2024

First Direct extends Leeds Arena rights deal

Partnership with ASM Global venue will now run for another seven years

An artist's impression of the Co-op Live arena
News|22 Feb 2024

Rival Manchester arena operators in licensing row

Oak View Group alleges that AO Arena operator ASM Global's objections to its application for Co-op Live are "competition based"

IQ Jobs Board

Health & Safety DirectorLive Nation

London, UK / HybridFull TimeCompetitive

VP of FinanceImagine Exhibitions, Inc

Atlanta, GA / RemoteFull Time$150K - $175K USD

Ticketing + Live AssistantCommunion ONE

London, UK / HybridFull TimeTBC

Agent, Live Touring & ElectronicFMLY Agency Ltd

Brighton, UKFull TimeDOE