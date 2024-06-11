Birmingham arena renamed in new sponsorship deal

The NEC Group's 15,600-cap Resorts World Arena will be called bp pulse LIVE from 1 September as part of the agreement

Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena is to be renamed bp pulse LIVE as part of a new sponsorship agreement between the NEC Group and the UK electric vehicle (EV) charging network.

Located on the NEC Campus, the 15,600-cap venue will adopt its new name on 1 September.

“We are delighted to partner with the innovative bp pulse, providing electrifying experiences in the venue as well as supporting audiences to make the transition to electric vehicles,” says NEC Group CEO Melanie Smith. “The best partners are those who can add value for the millions of live-event fans that walk through our doors each year, so we can’t wait to start working with bp pulse.”

The deal expands bp pulse’s relationships in the music industry, which already include its sponsorship of community music charity, Music Workshop, and title sponsorship of CarFest, the UK’s largest family fundraising festival.

“We are excited by our thrilling new partnership and to add our name to such a prestigious music venue,” says Elen Macaskill, chief customer officer at bp pulse. “Our focus at bp pulse is on delivering convenient and reliable EV charging for customers. By teaming up with a well-known arena at the heart of the UK, we aim to raise awareness of our brand and confidence in EV charging, given how conveniently close it is to our EV charging Gigahub.”

Upcoming concerts at the venue include Doja Cat, Girls Aloud, Deep Purple, The Corrs, Charli XCX, Culture Club, Craig David, Snow Patrol, Gabrielle, Twenty One Pilots and Andre Rieu.

“As the arena takes on a new headline partner in bp pulse LIVE we wish them every success and also look forward to continuing our relationship and affiliation with NEC Group,” adds Vince Williams, marketing director for Resorts World Birmingham. “Enjoying a position adjacent to the arena, we look forward to playing our part in the exciting developments for the NEC in the years to come.”

