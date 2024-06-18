x

news

Baloise Session announces trio of appointments

Bernhard Fischer, Thomas Keller and Marco Streller are all joining the organisation behind the Swiss concert series

By Lisa Henderson on 18 Jun 2024

Baloise Session, Switzerland

Baloise Session, Switzerland


Swiss concert series Baloise Session has announced a trio of appointments: Bernhard Fischer, Thomas Keller and Marco Streller.

Fischer joins the board of directors, alongside his other roles as head of corporate banking Northwestern Switzerland at Credit Suisse/UBS and chairman of the Basel Banking Association.

He is also the regional head of the Swiss Venture Club Northwestern Switzerland, a member of the Advisory Board of Christie’s International, and a member of the Board of Trustees of the Basel Art Museum.

“We are delighted that Bernhard Fischer, a personality with a large network in the Basel region, is joining our board of directors,” says Steffi Werthmüller, chairman of the Baloise Session.

Fischer adds, “As a long-standing and enthusiastic visitor to the Baloise Session, I am very proud to be part of the board of directors and to take on responsibility for this flagship event.”

Meanwhile, Thomas Keller expands Baloise Session’s management team alongside Beatrice Stirnimann and Silvia Krentel.

“We are delighted that Bernhard Fischer, a personality with a large network in the Basel region, is joining our board of directors”

Keller was managing director of the Kaserne Basel for 15 years and, together with the artistic management, established it as the largest cultural centre in north-western Switzerland.

Also joining Baloise is Streller – previously a top footballer for FC Basel and the Swiss national team – who becomes head of sales.

After his sporting career, he worked as sports director and partner manager at FC Basel and completed a CAS in Sports Management and an intensive SME study programme at the University of St. Gallen. As an expert, he comments on football matches on Swisscom’s channel.

Beatrice Stirnimann, festival director and shareholder, says “As an experienced cultural player, Thomas Keller completes our management team at the top level, and Marco Streller can finally apply his team spirit and winning outlook to his second passion, music.

Keller adds, “My heart beats for Basel and its culture and I couldn’t have imagined a better extension of my commitment to culture than the Baloise Session.”

Streller comments, “I am proud to be part of an organisation that arouses so many emotions and cultivates such a rich tradition. I am very much looking forward to continuing to develop the festival together with the dedicated team.”

The Baloise Session 2024 will take place in Basel from 17 October to 8 November 2024.

 

