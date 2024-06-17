x

Bad Bunny concert allegedly targeted by mass shooter

The rapper's Atlanta shows were targeted by a man who planned to stage a mass shooting in the hope of inciting a "race war"

By Lisa Henderson on 17 Jun 2024


image © Kevin9625Ja

The US federal government has charged a man who allegedly planned to stage a mass shooting at a Bad Bunny concert in Atlanta, in the hope of inciting a “race war” before the 2024 presidential election.

Mark Adams Prieto, 58, was charged in Arizona on Tuesday (11 June) with Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Firearms Trafficking, and Transfer of a Firearm for Use in a Hate Crime.

The indictment alleges that between January and March this year, Prieto was held under surveillance by the FBI after a source reported that he had expressed his desire to incite a race war ahead of the election (via NBC News).

According to the source, the FBI said that they had spoken to Prieto more than 15 times over the course of three years at gun shows. Within the last year, the source told authorities that Prieto began making suspicious and alarming comments, including “advocating for a mass shooting,” and specifically targeting Blacks, Jews or Muslims, the affidavit says.

“Prieto believes that martial law will be implemented shortly after the 2024 election and that a mass shooting should occur prior”

The source said, “Prieto believes that martial law will be implemented shortly after the 2024 election and that a mass shooting should occur prior” to it, allegedly asking the source late last year if they were “ready to kill a bunch of people.”

Prieto allegedly also attempted to enlist an undercover FBI agent to assist him with the planning of the mass shooting, reportedly targeting two Bad Bunny shows at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on May 14 and 15.

Prieto was arrested on a New Mexico interstate on 14 May. He admitted to knowing the undercover agent and the confidential source and to having discussed with them conducting an attack on a public venue in Atlanta like a “rock” concert attended by young people and minorities.

“However, he told agents that he did not intend to go forward with the attack,” the affidavit states. He is also alleged to have admitted to having sold an AR-15 to the undercover agent and that he told the agent it would be a good firearm to use in the attack. The affidavit says he also told agents he had five firearms in his vehicle and more at his home. Law enforcement subsequently executed a search warrant at his home and recovered more firearms, the Justice Department said Tuesday.

 

