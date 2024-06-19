x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

AXS doubles down on accessible ticketing

The AEG-owned ticketing firm is collaborating with Nimbus Disability on the introduction of the Access Registration Scheme

By Lisa Henderson on 19 Jun 2024

Onsite activations are part of the O2's partnership with YoungMinds

AXS has announced a collaboration with Nimbus Disability, the social enterprise company run by disabled people for disabled people.

The introduction of the Access Registration Scheme – powered by the Access Card is set to first launch at The O2 and will then be accepted across all of AXS’ venues, events, and festival partners.

Guests buying accessible tickets online via AXS, The O2 and O2 Priority will be required to enter their Nimbus Access Card ID which details their specific accessibility requirements from wheelchair access to an essential companion.

The new system will give guests a “highly tailored” service offering ticket locations and other access facilities that most accurately meet their requirements, according to a release.

The O2’s Contact Centre will continue to accept calls from guests who have not yet signed up for the Nimbus Access Card scheme, or who need additional support to purchase the seats that best suit their requirements.

“At AXS we are always looking for ways to make the ticketing process even more effective and want it to be as tailored as possible to the needs of our customers,” says Chris Lipscomb, MD AXS UK.

“[This] will mean that guests who need accessible tickets can get their requirements met even more efficiently”

“In Nimbus, we have a company that will work with us to do just that for disabled people and we are very excited to see this new process launch at The O2.”

Sam Oldham, The O2 venue director, adds “Nimbus has an incredible track record and we are very proud to be working with such a trusted organisation. By bringing in the Nimbus & the Access Card Scheme, it will mean that guests who need accessible tickets can get their requirements met even more efficiently, ensuring their journey continues to be as smooth as possible.”

Guests yet to sign up for the Access Registration Scheme will be directed to do so by the AXS and The O2 websites for a registration process.

The award-winning Nimbus Access Card offers disabled people better access to entertainment venues whilst reducing the amount of administration needed to find the right accessible seats.

Martin Austin MBE, managing director of Nimbus and the creator of the Access Card said, “We’re thrilled to expand online booking options for our several hundred thousand Access Card holders. Moving to a self-serve online booking experience for disabled people is a game changer – to not have to sit in phone queues or wait for registration forms to be processed really opens up true equality of access for disabled customers. We’re also dedicated to making sure that those without an Access Card are able to utilise the same system at no cost by operating a free AXS Access Registration Scheme”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|16 Apr 2024

TikTok announces AXS ticketing partnership

The in-app feature will initially go live in the US, UK, Sweden and Australia before being rolled out to other markets

News|20 Dec 2023

AXS creates new leadership roles to manage growth

The AEG-owned ticketing firm has promoted COO Tom Andrus to president, North America, and Blaine Legere to president, international

News|07 Feb 2024

AXS installs Marc Ruxin as chief strategy officer

Ruxin is tasked with leading overall strategy and corporate development opportunities for the ticketing firm globally

News|22 Feb 2024

CTS Eventim and AXS form partnership for 2028 Olympics

The two ticketing giants have been appointed joint Ticketing Services Providers for the LA28 Games

News|19 Apr 2024

AXS acquires event tech firm WRSTBND

The ticketing company says the link-up will create "the most seamless and cutting-edge access and payment solutions available anywhere"

Most Viewed Stories

news|18 Jun 2024

At least 60 Dutch festivals cancelled in 2024

news|17 Jun 2024

Paul McCartney unveils European Got Back Tour

news|17 Jun 2024

The O2 to introduce self-serve bars

feature|17 Jun 2024

Living La Vida Local: Latin America market report

news|17 Jun 2024

Tixel outlines ‘mission’ to reshape resale market

news|17 Jun 2024

Bad Bunny concert allegedly targeted by mass shooter

news|18 Jun 2024

UK general election: What the live biz wants

news|18 Jun 2024

Primavera Sound Porto 2024 generates €43.4m

news|19 Jun 2024

Belgium’s Graspop activates emergency weather plan

|17 Jun 2024

Ambition pays off: The Electric Castle phenomenon

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|16 Apr 2024

TikTok announces AXS ticketing partnership

The in-app feature will initially go live in the US, UK, Sweden and Australia before being rolled out to other markets

News|20 Dec 2023

AXS creates new leadership roles to manage growth

The AEG-owned ticketing firm has promoted COO Tom Andrus to president, North America, and Blaine Legere to president, international

News|07 Feb 2024

AXS installs Marc Ruxin as chief strategy officer

Ruxin is tasked with leading overall strategy and corporate development opportunities for the ticketing firm globally

News|22 Feb 2024

CTS Eventim and AXS form partnership for 2028 Olympics

The two ticketing giants have been appointed joint Ticketing Services Providers for the LA28 Games

News|19 Apr 2024

AXS acquires event tech firm WRSTBND

The ticketing company says the link-up will create "the most seamless and cutting-edge access and payment solutions available anywhere"

IQ Jobs Board

Partnerships Manager CZ SKTicketSwap

Amsterdam, NL / RemoteFull TimeCompetitive

Programming & Booking ManagerNight and Day Cafe Ltd

Manchester, UKFull Time£28K - £35K DOE

Health & Safety DirectorLive Nation

London, UK / HybridFull TimeCompetitive

VP of FinanceImagine Exhibitions, Inc

Atlanta, GA / RemoteFull Time$150K - $175K USD