AXS doubles down on accessible ticketing

The AEG-owned ticketing firm is collaborating with Nimbus Disability on the introduction of the Access Registration Scheme

AXS has announced a collaboration with Nimbus Disability, the social enterprise company run by disabled people for disabled people.

The introduction of the Access Registration Scheme – powered by the Access Card is set to first launch at The O2 and will then be accepted across all of AXS’ venues, events, and festival partners.

Guests buying accessible tickets online via AXS, The O2 and O2 Priority will be required to enter their Nimbus Access Card ID which details their specific accessibility requirements from wheelchair access to an essential companion.

The new system will give guests a “highly tailored” service offering ticket locations and other access facilities that most accurately meet their requirements, according to a release.

The O2’s Contact Centre will continue to accept calls from guests who have not yet signed up for the Nimbus Access Card scheme, or who need additional support to purchase the seats that best suit their requirements.

“At AXS we are always looking for ways to make the ticketing process even more effective and want it to be as tailored as possible to the needs of our customers,” says Chris Lipscomb, MD AXS UK.

“[This] will mean that guests who need accessible tickets can get their requirements met even more efficiently”

“In Nimbus, we have a company that will work with us to do just that for disabled people and we are very excited to see this new process launch at The O2.”

Sam Oldham, The O2 venue director, adds “Nimbus has an incredible track record and we are very proud to be working with such a trusted organisation. By bringing in the Nimbus & the Access Card Scheme, it will mean that guests who need accessible tickets can get their requirements met even more efficiently, ensuring their journey continues to be as smooth as possible.”

Guests yet to sign up for the Access Registration Scheme will be directed to do so by the AXS and The O2 websites for a registration process.

The award-winning Nimbus Access Card offers disabled people better access to entertainment venues whilst reducing the amount of administration needed to find the right accessible seats.

Martin Austin MBE, managing director of Nimbus and the creator of the Access Card said, “We’re thrilled to expand online booking options for our several hundred thousand Access Card holders. Moving to a self-serve online booking experience for disabled people is a game changer – to not have to sit in phone queues or wait for registration forms to be processed really opens up true equality of access for disabled customers. We’re also dedicated to making sure that those without an Access Card are able to utilise the same system at no cost by operating a free AXS Access Registration Scheme”

