news

Australian concert series to debut this November

Live At The Gardens is a partnership between Roundhouse Entertainment and the Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne

By James Hanley on 05 Jun 2024

Matt Gudinski


image © Brian Purnell

Mushroom Group’s Roundhouse Entertainment is partnering with the Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne on a new 5,000-cap live music series.

The lawns of the Observatory Precinct will be utilised as an outdoor concert space for the launch of Live At The Gardens over two weekends this November, with another series of shows to follow in March 2025. Artists will be announced shortly.

“We are thrilled to launch Live At The Gardens, a one-of-a-kind music festival, creating an experience that celebrates music, nature and community,” says Roundhouse Entertainment director Michael Newton. “The team at Roundhouse are honoured to have the opportunity to work with the renowned Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne to stage this new event allowing people to enjoy live music under the stars, in a beautiful garden setting. We look forward to announcing an eclectic mix of performers in the coming weeks.”

Organisers are planning to make Live At The Gardens an annual event.

“We look forward to delivering an amazing series of shows with some very special talent in this stunning location”

“Mushroom Group is focused on bringing unforgettable live music experiences to music fans and there is no better place to do that than in one of Melbourne’s most iconic locations, Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne,” says Mushroom Group CEO Matt Gudinski. “We look forward to delivering an amazing series of shows with some very special talent in this stunning location.”

Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria acting director and chief executive Chris Russell adds: “We are delighted to partner with industry experts, Roundhouse Entertainment to bring Live At The Gardens to life. This exciting collaboration seamlessly blends the stunning natural beauty of Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne with world-class entertainment, to create an unforgettable concert experience that celebrates music, nature, and the vibrant culture of Melbourne.

“We look forward to welcoming nature and music lovers to what will undoubtedly be one of the year’s most memorable events.”

The Roundhouse team is also behind long-running Australian concerts brand A Day On The Green, which has confirmed gigs with Take That and Roxette for 2024/25.

 

IQ Mag Logo

