x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

ASM Global enters Portugal with LX Factory deal

The venue management company will manage two live event spaces within the Lisbon complex, continuing its European expansion

By James Hanley on 26 Jun 2024

LX Factory, Lisbon


image © Fuse Records

ASM Global has made its first move into Portugal after securing operations of the two main live event spaces within Lisbon cultural hub LX Factory.

Fabrica XL and Fabrica L offer a combined standing capacity of 2,870, with ASM also set to manage the associated outdoor bar, terrace and gallery spaces in the latest phase of its European expansion.

Last week, the venue management firm announced the appointment of Giuseppe Rizzello as vice president of ASM Italia.

“We’re proudly solidifying our position as market leader across Europe,” says ASM Global Europe president Chris Bray. “In the past year alone we’ve continued to expand in Sweden where we are market leader, we’ve entered Finland, celebrated ongoing expansion in Italy and Germany and now, a major contract win which brings us into Portugal.

“We have big plans across the UK and Europe, and this latest news marks an exciting next step in that journey”

“This growth is a credit to our fantastic team who are the very best at what they do, to our reputation as the world’s best in venue expertise and management. We have big plans across the UK and Europe, and this latest news marks an exciting next step in that journey.”

The mixed-use LX Factory is situated within a converted factory complex in the Alcantara area, and is also home to a range of independent Portuguese retail concepts, dining, outdoor bar spaces, live music, cultural events and art installations.

“We are delighted to announce this exciting partnership for the events venues within LX Factory,” say the joint venture owners of LX Factory, represented by David Arié of Grupo Arié and Jonathan Willén of Europi Property Group. “This is a major milestone, closely aligned with our ongoing investment into the wider LX site. We firmly believe that delivering a high quality events space will significantly improve LX Factory’s offering, for both local and international visitors alike. Working with a globally renowned partner like ASM will help us to deliver that vision.”

ASM’s network of more than 350 venues around the world collectively hosts 20,000 events and welcomes 164 million guests per year.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|21 Jun 2024

ASM Global appoints new VP of ASM Italia

Veteran executive Giuseppe “Joe” Rizzello is a former UEFA Champions League venue director and has worked across 14 World Cups

News|03 Jan 2024

ASM Global hires new Olympia London CEO

Live industry veteran Andy O’Sullivan joins the company following a lengthy stint as venue director of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

News|04 Jan 2024

ASM Global names Jason Rio SVP live entertainment

Rio has previously worked for Live Nation, Ambassador Theatre Group and President Barack Obama, and spent 20 years as an artist manager

Utilita Arena Sheffield
News|27 Feb 2024

ASM Global to manage Sheffield’s Utilita Arena

The 12,700-capacity venue first opened in 1991 and is the first UK arena to come to market for tender in some time

Tim Worton, ASM Global APAC
News|20 May 2024

ASM Global veteran Tim Worton to leave industry

The stalwart executive has been group director of arenas for ASM Global (APAC) for 19 years

Most Viewed Stories

news|24 Jun 2024

CAA hires veteran agent Cheryl Paglierani

news|25 Jun 2024

Bulgaria’s FEST Team acquires Charmenko

news|25 Jun 2024

UK festival cancellations reach 50: The full list

news|24 Jun 2024

Concert promoter jailed for 20 years for $3m fraud

news|24 Jun 2024

Montreux Jazz boss targets ‘iconic destinations’

news|25 Jun 2024

PRS for Music sued by songwriters over royalties

news|24 Jun 2024

OCESA launches all-female festival in Mexico

news|24 Jun 2024

Rock For People on triumphing over the ‘headliner drought’

news|25 Jun 2024

Mega K-pop fest to debut in Germany

news|25 Jun 2024

DEAG forms partnership with Black Mamba

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|21 Jun 2024

ASM Global appoints new VP of ASM Italia

Veteran executive Giuseppe “Joe” Rizzello is a former UEFA Champions League venue director and has worked across 14 World Cups

News|03 Jan 2024

ASM Global hires new Olympia London CEO

Live industry veteran Andy O’Sullivan joins the company following a lengthy stint as venue director of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

News|04 Jan 2024

ASM Global names Jason Rio SVP live entertainment

Rio has previously worked for Live Nation, Ambassador Theatre Group and President Barack Obama, and spent 20 years as an artist manager

Utilita Arena Sheffield
News|27 Feb 2024

ASM Global to manage Sheffield’s Utilita Arena

The 12,700-capacity venue first opened in 1991 and is the first UK arena to come to market for tender in some time

Tim Worton, ASM Global APAC
News|20 May 2024

ASM Global veteran Tim Worton to leave industry

The stalwart executive has been group director of arenas for ASM Global (APAC) for 19 years

IQ Jobs Board

Director of Product ManagementAXS Europe

London, UKFull Time£100K - 120K + Bonus & Benefits

Partnerships Manager CZ SKTicketSwap

Amsterdam, NL / RemoteFull TimeCompetitive

Programming & Booking ManagerNight and Day Cafe Ltd

Manchester, UKFull Time£28K - £35K DOE

Health & Safety DirectorLive Nation

London, UK / HybridFull TimeCompetitive