ASM Global enters Portugal with LX Factory deal

The venue management company will manage two live event spaces within the Lisbon complex, continuing its European expansion

ASM Global has made its first move into Portugal after securing operations of the two main live event spaces within Lisbon cultural hub LX Factory.

Fabrica XL and Fabrica L offer a combined standing capacity of 2,870, with ASM also set to manage the associated outdoor bar, terrace and gallery spaces in the latest phase of its European expansion.

Last week, the venue management firm announced the appointment of Giuseppe Rizzello as vice president of ASM Italia.

“We’re proudly solidifying our position as market leader across Europe,” says ASM Global Europe president Chris Bray. “In the past year alone we’ve continued to expand in Sweden where we are market leader, we’ve entered Finland, celebrated ongoing expansion in Italy and Germany and now, a major contract win which brings us into Portugal.

“We have big plans across the UK and Europe, and this latest news marks an exciting next step in that journey”

“This growth is a credit to our fantastic team who are the very best at what they do, to our reputation as the world’s best in venue expertise and management. We have big plans across the UK and Europe, and this latest news marks an exciting next step in that journey.”

The mixed-use LX Factory is situated within a converted factory complex in the Alcantara area, and is also home to a range of independent Portuguese retail concepts, dining, outdoor bar spaces, live music, cultural events and art installations.

“We are delighted to announce this exciting partnership for the events venues within LX Factory,” say the joint venture owners of LX Factory, represented by David Arié of Grupo Arié and Jonathan Willén of Europi Property Group. “This is a major milestone, closely aligned with our ongoing investment into the wider LX site. We firmly believe that delivering a high quality events space will significantly improve LX Factory’s offering, for both local and international visitors alike. Working with a globally renowned partner like ASM will help us to deliver that vision.”

ASM’s network of more than 350 venues around the world collectively hosts 20,000 events and welcomes 164 million guests per year.

