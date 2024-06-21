ASM Global appoints new VP of ASM Italia

Veteran executive Giuseppe “Joe” Rizzello is a former UEFA Champions League venue director and has worked across 14 World Cups

Venue management company ASM Global has continued its European expansion with the appointment of Giuseppe “Joe” Rizzello to the newly create role of vice president of ASM Italia.

Rizzello previously held positions at football giants Inter Milan, running operations at the Serie A club’s San Siro Stadium, and as a venue director for UEFA’s Champions League.

His experience also includes working across 14 FIFA World Cups in various capacities Prior to joining ASM, he played a pivotal role at AEG Facilities, managing major venues in South America.

In his new role, Rizzello will be responsible for leading the company’s mission to enhance and expand its footprint in the Italian market.

“As we look to further elevate the live experience for all guests and fans in Italy, the appointment of Joe is an extremely important one”

“Italy is a key strategic market for ASM Global, we have seen significant growth here in the last five years and see enormous opportunity over the next decade and beyond,” says ASM Global Europe president Chris Bray. “As we look to further elevate the live experience for all guests and fans in Italy, the appointment of Joe is an extremely important one. Joe has unrivalled knowledge of the Italian sport and live entertainment industry and has been delivering world-class event experiences for decades. His knowledge and experience of the Italian market will further strengthen our market leading position and is a strong example of our commitment and investment into the country.

“Joe will lead a dynamic team on the ground, headquartered out of Milan and I’m incredibly excited to see the many new opportunities that he will bring to ASM Italia as we look ahead to the future.”

ASM Italia is targeting a new era of growth and innovation, exploring new opportunities and expanding its offering and portfolio of venues across Italy.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.