In the last decade, Electric Castle has evolved from a bold idea into a leading force in the festival scene, setting new standards for both audience and artist experiences. Held annually at the Bánffy Castle in Transylvania, Romania, the festival is a showcase of the power of ambition and the relentless pursuit of improvement every year.

A bold musical journey

Many events today opt for lineups that guarantee immediate success. While this approach can be effective, it often comes at the expense of the event’s unique identity. Electric Castle has always aimed to be more than just another festival. Avoiding the easy route of relying solely on big names and popular trends, the festival curates a diverse and adventurous musical journey. Superstars like Massive Attack, Queens of The Stone Age, and Bring Me The Horizon might headline this year’s edition, but the lineup also features numerous hidden gems, encouraging festival-goers to look beyond the usual suspects. By exploring European showcases and promoting local and regional talents, the organizers ensure that attendees experience fresh and exciting sounds.

Unique landscape creating unique experiences

A beautiful 16th century castle might be enough to build a festival around, but not for Electric Castle team. Using creative solutions to enhance the natural environment around the historical domain, the festival surprises in terms of event architecture solutions developed to perfectly integrate 11 stages, dozen of activities and a generous camping. Few festival would consider moving their main stage just to make sure that the crowd enjoys the sunset every night, but Electric people are the kind to think even at this. Add a sandy beach, a labirith through the trees and yet these features still don’t encompass all that the festival has to offer. Each element is carefully designed to create a unique and memorable experience, making Electric Castle truly one of a kind.

The ambition to create a unique event has truly paid off, attracting a very special crowd

A lineup for food and drinks? Why not

Food and drink at Electric Castle are given as much thought as the music. The festival has transformed dining into an integral part of the experience, blending high-end culinary delights with more traditional festival fare. A top-tier restaurant set within the castle grounds offers fine dining, a delightful contrast to the food courts that cater to all tastes. Just an extra layer of enjoyment to the festival experience and another proof that everything should be considered in detail.

Celebrating Romanian Talent

Launched at a time when the festival market in Romania was struggling and lacked direction, Electric Castle took on the mission of promoting local culture and talent. Romanian musicians, craftsmen, designers, and producers are given a prominent platform to showcase their work. The festival has created an ‘anti-mall’ – a unique space dedicated to young creators, where innovation and creativity thrive.

And a crowd like no other

The ambition to create a unique event has truly paid off, attracting a very special crowd. Known for their open-mindedness and eagerness to embrace quality over trends, the festival-goers contribute to an atmosphere that is both welcoming and vibrant. It’s no surprise that many artists eagerly return to the castle, knowing they are performing for an audience that genuinely appreciates the art and effort behind each performance. It’s so natural to see people attending the festival for the fifth or sixth year in a row that the only question left is, “Why haven’t you?”

