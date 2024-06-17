x

Promoted|15 Apr 2024

Romania’s Electric Castle set for biggest year yet

The festival will mark its 10th edition from 17-21 July with acts such as Massive Attack, Queens of the Stone Age and Bring Me the Horizon

Riverside County, home to Coachella, has declared a public health emergency
Promoted|10 Apr 2024

Festivals ‘24: Coachella, Roskilde, Electric Castle

Plus new additions to this year's All Points East, MELT, Newport Jazz, Great Escape, Syd For Solen, and more

Electric Picnic has been called off
Promoted|01 May 2024

Lineups latest: Electric Picnic, Knotfest, Sziget

With the 2024 season rapidly approaching, IQ presents its latest round-up of festival bill announcements from around the world

Promoted|08 May 2024

FKP Scorpio secures Swedish castle agreement

The international promoter has revealed plans to stage concerts at Drottningskär's castle in Karlskrona from this summer

Electric Picnic
Promoted|05 Apr 2024

Electric Picnic’s main stage to be powered by renewables

In a UK and Ireland first, the Festival Republic-backed event will install mains power in a bid to reduce its carbon footprint

