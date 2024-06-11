x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

All Things Go detail inaugural New York edition

Reneé Rapp, Janelle Monáe, Chappell Roan, MUNA, Ethel Cain and Julien Baker are slated to headline the female-driven lineup

By Lisa Henderson on 11 Jun 2024

Maggie Rogers performs at All Things Go 2023

Maggie Rogers performs at All Things Go 2023


All Things Go, an independent US festival renowned for its female-dominated lineups, has shared details of a second 2024 event.

The Washington DC-based festival will also take place in New York City this autumn, with headliners Reneé Rapp, Janelle Monáe, Chappell Roan, MUNA, Ethel Cain and Julien Baker.

The inaugural event will take place at the 13,000-capacity Forest Hills Stadium on 28 and 29 September – the same weekend as its DC counterpart.

Holly Humberstone, Samia, Del Water Gap, Soccer Mommy, Coco & Clair Clair, Mannequin Pussy, Indigo DeSouza, Towa Bird and Annie DiRusso will also perform at the NY debut.

The inaugural event will take place at the 13,000-capacity Forest Hills Stadium on 28 and 29 September

Meanwhile, the All Things Go flagship festival (cap. 40,000) will return to DC’s Merriweather Post Pavilion for a 10th edition, which is sold out for a third consecutive year.

Maren Morris, Remi Wolf, Laufey, Bleachers, Hozier and Conan Gray are on the bill, alongside many of the same acts as the NY edition.

All Things Go started as a blog and blossomed into a one-day festival in 2014. In 2018, singers Maggie Rogers and LPX curated an all-female ATG, solidifying the festival’s commitment to diversity.

Organisers recently spoke to IQ about how curating a diverse event has paid off, saying: “The people want it! We’ve sold out three years in a row, very fast, with a mostly female lineup. At the very least, [festivals should] book 50% female or non-binary acts — there is so much talent out there across genres. Once [festivals] prioritise inclusion [their] community will be stronger because you platform voices that usually don’t get the stage.”

All Things Go has previously hosted the likes of Billie Eilish, boygenius, Lana Del Rey, Lorde, Mitski, HAIM, Charli XCX, Lizzy McAlpine, Carly Rae Jepsen and Tove Lo.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|30 Apr 2024

‘The people want it’: All Things Go on diversifying lineups

In a Q&A with IQ, organisers of the female-driven US festival highlight how gender-balanced festival lineups are paying off

News|06 Jun 2024

Ice Spice announces inaugural world tour

The US rapper will perform a slate of festival dates in Europe this summer, followed by headline shows in North America

Julian Jacobs, UTA
News|10 Jan 2024

Julian Jacobs to lead UTA’s New York office

Jacobs is a partner and longtime UTA executive who has helped the firm expand into entertainment marketing

Foo Fighters will play to a capacity crowd at Madison Square Garden
News|14 May 2024

Famed New York venues heading for record 12 months

MSG Entertainment's Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall are on track to host their highest-ever number of concerts

News|09 May 2024

US festival to be powered by 100% renewable energy

In what is believed to be a US-first, California's Mill Valley Music Festival will operate solely on mobile zero-emission batteries

Most Viewed Stories

news|10 Jun 2024

Rock am Ring/Rock im Park confirm 2025 headliner

news|11 Jun 2024

40+ UK festivals cancelled: What’s going on?

feature|10 Jun 2024

A rave new world: Electronic music report 2024

news|10 Jun 2024

Glastonbury could take fallow year in 2026

news|07 Jun 2024

Festivals update: Rock en Seine, Roskilde, Open’er

news|10 Jun 2024

Boomtown creates ‘blacklist’ over hateful comments

news|07 Jun 2024

AEG Global Partnerships seeks naming rights deals

news|07 Jun 2024

170k tickets sold for The Piece Hall summer season

news|10 Jun 2024

Cancelled Swiss fest announces compensation scheme

comment|07 Jun 2024

Support for early career promoters is vital

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|30 Apr 2024

‘The people want it’: All Things Go on diversifying lineups

In a Q&A with IQ, organisers of the female-driven US festival highlight how gender-balanced festival lineups are paying off

News|06 Jun 2024

Ice Spice announces inaugural world tour

The US rapper will perform a slate of festival dates in Europe this summer, followed by headline shows in North America

Julian Jacobs, UTA
News|10 Jan 2024

Julian Jacobs to lead UTA’s New York office

Jacobs is a partner and longtime UTA executive who has helped the firm expand into entertainment marketing

Foo Fighters will play to a capacity crowd at Madison Square Garden
News|14 May 2024

Famed New York venues heading for record 12 months

MSG Entertainment's Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall are on track to host their highest-ever number of concerts

News|09 May 2024

US festival to be powered by 100% renewable energy

In what is believed to be a US-first, California's Mill Valley Music Festival will operate solely on mobile zero-emission batteries

IQ Jobs Board

Health & Safety DirectorLive Nation

London, UK / HybridFull TimeCompetitive

VP of FinanceImagine Exhibitions, Inc

Atlanta, GA / RemoteFull Time$150K - $175K USD

Ticketing + Live AssistantCommunion ONE

London, UK / HybridFull TimeTBC

Agent, Live Touring & ElectronicFMLY Agency Ltd

Brighton, UKFull TimeDOE