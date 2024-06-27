x

AI surveillance trialled at gigs ahead of Olympics

French authorities tested six AI-enabled cameras during Depeche Mode's two-night stand at Accor Arena earlier this year

By James Hanley on 27 Jun 2024

Dave Gahan, Depeche Mode, Simon Watson Photography

Depeche Mode


image © Simon Watson Photography

Controversial AI-assisted video surveillance was tested at concerts by French police ahead of their deployment at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

The authorities tested six AI-enabled cameras at Depeche Mode’s two-night stand at Accor Arena earlier this year in the run-up to the 2024 Paris Olympics, which will be held from 26 July to 11 August.

Biometric Update reports the system runs on software platform Cityvision, developed by Paris-based Wintics, with the tools trained to detect eight types of suspicious or potentially dangerous activity.

According to the Telegraph, weapons, fire, bodies on the ground and abandoned packages will send alerts to surveillance operators, as will crowd behaviours including mass movement, trespassing in restricted zones, overcrowding and traffic that goes against the flow, abandoned packages, weapons, a body on the ground and fire.

Once an incident has been flagged, operators will decide whether or not to alert authorities and request police action.

“Algorithmic video surveillance is inherently dangerous biometric technology”

The French parliament passed a law in May last year authorising the use of AI for the security of sporting and recreational events following the chaotic pre-match crowd management scenes that marred the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final at the Stade de France. However, the law bans the use of algorithmic facial recognition.

The measures have raised the ire of privacy group Quadrature du Net, which says: “Algorithmic video surveillance is inherently dangerous biometric technology. Accepting it opens the way to the worst surveillance tools.”

Madison Square Garden Company previously caused controversy in 2022 when it emerged it was using facial recognition technology to prevent anyone who works for a firm that is suing it from entering its venues.

The ban covered venues including New York’s Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre and the Chicago Theatre.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

Taylor Swift performs during One World: Together at Home
News|09 Feb 2024

Ticket scammers target Swifties ahead of Oz gigs

Police say fans have been conned out of more than A$260k in a fake ticket scam ahead of Taylor Swift's Australian Eras dates

News|22 Feb 2024

CTS Eventim and AXS form partnership for 2028 Olympics

The two ticketing giants have been appointed joint Ticketing Services Providers for the LA28 Games

News|11 Jun 2024

MVT shares manifesto ahead of UK general election

As the UK prepares to go to the polls on 4 July, the charity is calling upon politicians to “seize the moment” and save the grassroots sector

Taylor Swift will headline Amazon's first Prime Day concert
News|19 Feb 2024

Singapore ‘sought exclusivity’ over Swift gigs

Thailand's PM claims the Singapore government encouraged tour organisers not to hold any other Eras dates in south-east Asia

Forthcoming shows promoted by the Portuguese promoter include Madonna
News|23 Apr 2024

Madonna faces more legal woes over delayed gigs

US capital lawsuit follows similar New York anger over late starts to Celebration Tour performances

