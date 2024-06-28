x

AEG Europe reveals BST Hyde Park sustainability plan

The promoter says the 65,000-capacity series in London is its "most carbon-friendly festival series to date"

By Lisa Henderson on 28 Jun 2024


image © BETHAN MILLER CO

AEG Europe has heralded BST Hyde Park 2024 in London as its “most carbon-friendly festival series to date”.

The 65,000-capacity concert series kicks off today (28 June) with All Things Orchestral, followed by concerts with Robbie Williams, Shania Twain, Andrea Bocelli, Stevie Nicks, Kylie, Kings of Leon, SZA, Morgan Wallen and Stray Kids.

As the event launches its 11th edition, AEG has revealed an enhanced set of green initiatives to minimise its environmental impact, including carbon removals and menu labelling, alongside partnerships with Keep Britain Tidy and Lowr.

“Over the course of 10 shows across three weekends, we will have the opportunity to engage with hundreds of thousands of fans,” says AEG Europe’s director of sustainability, Sam Booth. “We are acutely aware of our position and believe we have a responsibility to influence fan behaviour and drive sustainable change and in doing so, we’re helping to not only preserve the planet but also the future of live entertainment.”

The move comes after the promoter hosted the world’s first carbon-removed arena events at The O2, which saw the extraction and removal of 545.9 tonnes of carbon across the four shows by The 1975.

Acting on key learnings from the pilot events, AEG says it’s continuing to reduce emissions at BST Hyde Park while pursuing accurate measurements for the remaining unavoidable ones.

Using Biochar for carbon capture, BST will then fund the removal of all Scope 1 and 2 emissions, making this AEG Europe’s most carbon-friendly festival series to date, it adds.

“We are acutely aware of our position and believe we have a responsibility to influence fan behaviour and drive sustainable change”

The promoter has also worked with A Greener Future to measure the environmental impact of each meal served across the festival and ensure this information is across all menus, with a traffic light system to highlight the most environmentally friendly offerings.

“Not only does this help to educate fans in their food choices, but it also acts as a reminder to traders of the impact their ingredient choices can have on the world around them, helping to encourage traders to think green for all future events,” it said.

AEG Europe said it is committed to sending zero waste to landfill and is looking to build on the principles of the circular economy to all venues and festivals. BST Hyde Park will see the use of 100% compostable serveware across the site, with a limited reusable cup system being trialled in controlled areas. It said waste handling has also been improved, with clearer signage, an on-site waste baler and on-site crews to help fans separate their waste correctly.

Working in partnership with Keep Britain Tidy, BST Hyde Park will also see a new waste reduction initiative this year. In a move to change fan behaviour around the disposal of cigarette butts, portable ashtrays will be handed out to combat the source of litter. An e-cigarette collect-and-recycle scheme will also be implemented across the site for the safe disposal of soft plastics and batteries.

Meanwhile, AEG’s customer engagement teams have formed a partnership with sustainability platform Lowr, which has created a bespoke platform for ticket holders to log their journey to the event and help the festival’s promoters understand and quantify the full carbon impact of their travel. The promoter said the information will be used in subsequent years to help inform policies and strategies for tackling this significant element of the festival’s environmental impact.

BST Hyde Park 2024 will also see an increased amount of its power supply created by biodiesel generators and batteries. The promoter said that having successfully trialled a new battery system at the event last year, its team has made significant energy efficiencies in a more economical power supply: “These enhancements ensure the entire workflow operates at optimum efficiency to drive down overall fuel usage across the site.”

 

News|16 Feb 2024

Kylie Minogue to headline BST Hyde Park

The Australian pop star joins Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Shania Twain and Stray Kids as 2024 headliners

News|22 Apr 2024

All Things Orchestral returns to BST Hyde Park

Spearheaded by AEG Presents' Lucy Noble, All Things Orchestral launched last year with a mission to “bring classical music back for all”

News|21 Feb 2024

AEG Europe submits Edinburgh Park arena proposal

The company has applied for planning permission and begun a search for a naming rights partner for the proposed 8,500-cap scheme

News|12 Jun 2024

AEG Europe given green light for Edinburgh Park arena

The City of Edinburgh Council announced the decision at midday today after the application was put forward with a recommendation for approval

News|27 Jun 2024

LGBTIQ+ List 2024: Sam Booth, AEG Presents

Continuing a series of interviews with this year's queer pioneers, IQ speaks to the UK-based director of sustainability

