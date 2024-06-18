x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

At least 60 Dutch festivals cancelled in 2024

This figure marks a record number of festival cancellations, excluding the Covid pandemic years, according to national press

By Lisa Henderson on 18 Jun 2024

Mañana Mañana festival

Mañana Mañana festival


At least 60 Dutch festivals with over 3,000 attendees have been cancelled this year, according to national press.

This figure marks a record number of festival cancellations – excluding the Covid pandemic years – writes AD. In addition, only 30 new festivals have been introduced.

In the last week, the UB40-headlined Chillville in Breda was cancelled at the last minute due to “a major shortage of event materials and personnel” and Mañana Mañana in Gelderland, promoted by Superstruct-backed Feestfabriek (Party Factory), announced that it would not return after its 10th edition as “ticket sales are not enough to make the event profitable”.

In addition to rising costs and a shortage of resources, many organisers are grappling with changing municipal and national policies.

Psy-Fi Festival in Oldenzaal suddenly had to pull the plug because the municipality “made a complete change in the zoning plan,” causing the festival to run into serious time constraints.

The BouleVaart festival in Krommenie also had to deal with stricter regulations; in addition to an event permit, an environmental permit and acoustic research were suddenly required. “Everything has made organising more difficult, I don’t think we will ever do it again,” said the organiser.

In addition to rising costs and a shortage of resources, organisers are grappling with changing municipal and national policies

Meanwhile, Amsterdam festival organisers fear that the city’s new permit policy, set to be trialled next year, could lead to bankruptcies.

Set to come into effect in 2026, the new policy aims to give new and smaller events a better chance of getting scarce festival locations in order to “better meet the needs of all Amsterdam residents”.

Events councillor Touria Meliani wants to set up a committee that will determine who gets a place based on substantive criteria. By the end of this year, events would know whether they have a place on next year’s calendar.

Festivals including DGTL, Amsterdam Open Air, De Zon, Loveland and Zeezout have hit back, saying the approach is “too late” and “unworkable” for both new and established festivals.

“You cannot organise a safe and successful festival in six months,” the organisers wrote in a full-page advertisement addressed to the municipality and published in Het Parool last month.

The organisers have launched a petition against the new policy, which has been signed by 18,613 people at the time of writing.

Another major issue on the horizon is the government’s plans to raise the tax rate for the cultural and creative sector from 9% to 21%, which has also prompted a coalition of organisations to launch a joint campaign asking it to reconsider.

“The festival offering is always changing. The audience too. Taste changes, people enter a different phase of their lives”

A statement from the coalition reads: “The proposed increase in the VAT rate will inevitably lead to higher prices, which will put pressure on the accessibility and affordability of sports, media, books, culture and catering for the public. It affects everyone in the Netherlands in daily life and in several areas. It is an additional burden on the valuable free time, club life, curiosity and (mental) health of every Dutch person.”

Despite a raft of major challenges facing the Dutch live music industry, Berend Schans of the Association of Dutch Music Venues and Festivals (VNPF) says there’s no immediate need to panic.

“The festival offering is always changing. The audience too. Taste changes, people enter a different phase of their lives.”

Schans also points to festivals and concerts that sold out very quickly despite the higher prices, such as Lowlands (€325 for a weekend ticket) and AC/DC (€170 for a standing room).

The Dutch festival market isn’t the only one that’s been hit by a high number of festival cancellations. The UK has seen over 40 festivals shut down, while Australia’s festival scene declared a crisis earlier this year.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

Amsterdam Dance Event
News|17 May 2024

Dutch groups hit out at live music VAT rate hike

The new coalition government has announced plans to raise the VAT rate for concert and festival tickets from 9% to 21%

John Rostron, AIF
News|23 May 2024

More than 40 UK festivals cancelled for 2024

"We are witnessing the steady erosion of one of the UK’s most successful and culturally significant industries"

News|22 Mar 2024

At least 137 dead in Russian concert hall attack

Gunmen stormed Crocus City Hall near Moscow on Friday night before a concert by veteran domestic rock band Picnic

News|02 Jan 2024

New Dutch club card offers 30 gigs for €60

The 1,200-cap Nieuwe Nor in Heerlen, the Netherlands has made up to 100 of the cards available for the coming year

A State of Trance is the Netherlands' biggest trance music festival
News|03 Jun 2024

Campaign launched against Dutch ticket tax hike

A full-page advert has appeared in every newspaper in the Netherlands protesting the government's plans to raise the VAT rate from 9% to 21%

Most Viewed Stories

news|14 Jun 2024

Barclays suspends fest sponsorships amid protests

news|13 Jun 2024

Wembley Stadium prepped for historic summer season

news|13 Jun 2024

Massive Attack cancel gig in Georgia amid protests

news|14 Jun 2024

Festival news: Expansions, cancellations and lineups

news|13 Jun 2024

The Eagles confirm Sphere residency

news|17 Jun 2024

Paul McCartney unveils European Got Back Tour

news|17 Jun 2024

The O2 to introduce self-serve bars

news|14 Jun 2024

Dubai Opera closes record-breaking season

news|14 Jun 2024

Veteran promoter Giles Cooper awarded OBE

news|14 Jun 2024

New COOs at UTA, Sphere Entertainment

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

Amsterdam Dance Event
News|17 May 2024

Dutch groups hit out at live music VAT rate hike

The new coalition government has announced plans to raise the VAT rate for concert and festival tickets from 9% to 21%

John Rostron, AIF
News|23 May 2024

More than 40 UK festivals cancelled for 2024

"We are witnessing the steady erosion of one of the UK’s most successful and culturally significant industries"

News|22 Mar 2024

At least 137 dead in Russian concert hall attack

Gunmen stormed Crocus City Hall near Moscow on Friday night before a concert by veteran domestic rock band Picnic

News|02 Jan 2024

New Dutch club card offers 30 gigs for €60

The 1,200-cap Nieuwe Nor in Heerlen, the Netherlands has made up to 100 of the cards available for the coming year

A State of Trance is the Netherlands' biggest trance music festival
News|03 Jun 2024

Campaign launched against Dutch ticket tax hike

A full-page advert has appeared in every newspaper in the Netherlands protesting the government's plans to raise the VAT rate from 9% to 21%

IQ Jobs Board

Partnerships Manager CZ SKTicketSwap

Amsterdam, NL / RemoteFull TimeCompetitive

Programming & Booking ManagerNight and Day Cafe Ltd

Manchester, UKFull Time£28K - £35K DOE

Health & Safety DirectorLive Nation

London, UK / HybridFull TimeCompetitive

VP of FinanceImagine Exhibitions, Inc

Atlanta, GA / RemoteFull Time$150K - $175K USD