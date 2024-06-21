RuPaul’s Drag Race star Alaska Thunderfuck 5000 discusses the ramifications of anti-drag and LGBTIQ+ legislation in the United States, as well as the combative efforts of the Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon.
Why do you think the US legislature wants to ban drag?
I think it has very little to do with drag. I think it’s more about getting people riled up to get their base to vote for them. They’ve done this with immigrants, they’ve done it with people of colour, they’ve done it with the trans community. Now drag is being used as the thing to get everyone in a panic and to get them voting.
What do these drag bans mean for artists like yourself?
I want to be clear that from the standpoint of people who work in the world of drag, the bans haven’t affected what we’re doing at all in terms of our expression. We’re going to keep doing it. I did drag through the whole of Bush’s administration – drag has always been tied to activism. This is nothing new to us.
How are these bans impacting your income as a live performer?
We’re really seeing a difference in sponsorships. There was a glorious time when drag was fiercely popular because Ru-Paul’s Drag Race is the biggest show on television. So advertisers and large corporations were like, ‘This is good for us, so we’re going to throw money at drag queens to endorse our products or feature our clothes and feature them in massive campaigns.’
But now, because of all this political stuff, corporations are scared again. They don’t want to touch anything that could be perceived as controversial, so we’re seeing a disappearance of sponsorship deals across the board. Sponsorships come and go – what I focus on as an artist is community and working with real people who are fans of drag and love the art form –but it is a big variance in money and support for things like our tours.
“Silencing us is not going to happen. We’re the loudest people on Earth”
Have you attempted to perform in a state in which drag is banned?
When all of this started going down last year in Tennessee, I reached out to my podcast partner, Willam [Belli], and we agreed we wanted to go there and raise awareness. I’ve worked there many times, and I know a lot of the girls in Nashville, who are amazing, and it’s like family there. So we got on a plane and did a fundraising show to fight back against this legislation. What I saw was kind of business-as-usual: the club was packed, the show was amazing, the queens were still out there doing their thing. We got on our drag bus, and everyone we saw on the street waved back and was having a great time. It showed that this sort of legislation is not reflective of how the majority of people feel. The majority of people love drag – they think it’s cool and fierce, and it certainly shouldn’t be illegal, because it isn’t dangerous.
Tell us about the Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon and your involvement.
Drag Isn’t Dangerous was the first annual telethon to combat recent anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation in the US, and it raised over half a million dollars. I was blown away by the level of production. There were so many people who were outraged and upset about all this stuff going down, so we had major directors and creatives coming in and donating their time to make this really powerful production happen. We raised a lot of awareness and money, so it was worth every minute of effort those hundreds of people contributed.
What would you say to the politicians who are rallying against drag?
Silencing us is not going to happen. We’re the loudest people on Earth. We’re always going to be here as a voice of truth and authenticity. If politicians want to act out of their minds and try to make these things happen that make no sense, the drag community will always be here to call that out, to make fun of it, and to get people to see through the hate and bigotry.
