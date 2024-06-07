170k tickets sold for The Piece Hall summer season

The 6,000-cap West Yorkshire venue has already smashed its previous box office record of 125k tickets, set last year

UK concert series TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall is on course to sell out its 2024 season after shifting more than 170,000 tickets for its summer shows so far.

The 34-night series in Halifax, West Yorkshire, gets underway tonight (7 June) with the first of two shows by Blondie, with sold-out concerts by the likes of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Loyle Carner, Tom Jones, Sheryl Crow, Korn, Biffy Clyro, Fatboy Slim and Bryan Adams set to follow over the next two months.

Co-promoters The Piece Hall Trust and Live Nation’s Cuffe and Taylor say the acclaimed 6,000-cap open-air venue has already smashed the previous box office record of 125,000 tickets, set in 2023, with this year’s sales.

“To have already sold in excess of 170,000 tickets – smashing the previous box office record by almost 50,000 tickets – cements The Piece Hall’s growing reputation as one of the UK’s best outdoor venues, one that is loved equally by audiences and artists,” says Peter Taylor, co-founder of Cuffe and Taylor.

“The series has grown from half a dozen shows just a few years ago to 34 this year. With attendance figures set to eclipse virtually every concert series and major festival in the UK – and with a rich and diverse programme of shows – The Piece Hall is truly one hottest tickets of the summer.”

Outside of events in London and the south coast, only Glastonbury and Liverpool’s Anfield stadium will welcome more gig goers to outdoor shows in England between June and August.

“People are rightly incredibly proud of The Piece Hall and its growing reputation as a premiere music and events venue, not just nationally but internationally,” adds Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust.

The Grade I-listed The Piece Hall originally opened in 1779 for the trading of ‘pieces’ of cloth produced by Yorkshire’s famous woollen mills and is the only remaining Georgian cloth hall in the world. Now an award-winning contemporary cultural, heritage and live entertainment destination, it has welcomed more than 14 million visitors through its historic gates since it re-opened in 2017.

Cuffe and Taylor, which entered into a co-promoter partnership with The Piece Hall Trust in 2022, will present almost 150 outdoor shows at venues and events this year including Lytham Festival, Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Cardiff Castle, Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, Summer Sessions in Bedford, Chepstow, Derby, Plymouth and Southampton, and the Forest Live series of concerts.

